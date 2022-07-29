U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report 2022-2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market (by Type, Mode of Charging, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to record a value of US$11.26 billion by 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 23.18%, over the period 2021-2026.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market segmented on the basis of type, mode of charging, application, end-user and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

Growth in the robotic vacuum cleaner market has accrued due to an upsurge in working population, surging adoption in hospitality sector, escalating introduction of industrial robots, rising income levels and increasing geriatric population.

However, the growth of the market would be challenged by high initial cost and cost of maintenance of the products, concerns regarding high power consumption & shorter operational period and availability of counterfeit products. A few notable trends may include accelerating development of smart cities, booming digitalization and growing penetration of smart home appliances.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia due to the increasing the tech-savvy population, growing inclination of people towards automation, owing to the growing popularity of smart homes and smart appliances and presence of the leading market players in the region.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd. and Neato Robotics, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Navigation of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
1.3 Main Types of Mapping Technology
1.4 Different Kinds of Sensors
1.5 Major Navigation Strategies of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
1.6 Industrial Chain for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
1.7 Advantages of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
1.8 Disadvantages of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Upsurge in Online Penetration
2.2 Rise in Work from Home Trend
2.3 Decline in Industrial Production

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value
3.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type
3.3.1 Global Cleaning Robotic Vacuums Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Cleaning Robotic Vacuums Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Mopping Robotic Vacuums Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Mopping Robotic Vacuums Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Hybrid Robotic Vacuums Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Hybrid Robotic Vacuums Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Mode of Charging
3.4.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Mode of Charging Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Mode of Charging Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Application
3.5.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Application Market by Value
3.5.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Application Market Forecast by Value
3.6 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-Users
3.6.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner End-User Market by Value
3.6.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner End-User Market Forecast by Value
3.7 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Region
3.8 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Volume
3.9 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Volume by Country

4. Regional Market
4.1 Asia Pacific
4.1.1 Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value
4.1.2 Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 China Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Volume
4.1.4 South Korea Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Volume
4.1.5 Japan Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast by Volume
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Upsurge in the Working Population
5.1.2 Surging Adoption in Hospitality Sector
5.1.3 Escalating Introduction of Industrial Robots
5.1.4 Rising Income Levels
5.1.5 Increasing Geriatric Population
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Accelerating Development of Smart Cities
5.2.2 Booming Digitalization
5.2.3 Growing Penetration of Smart Home Appliances
5.2.4 Inclusion of Air Filters in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 High Initial Cost and Cost of Maintenance of the Product
5.3.2 Concerns regarding High Power Consumption & Shorter Operational Period
5.3.3 Availability of Counterfeit Products

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players
6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players
6.1.4 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share by Key Players
6.2 Asia-Pacific Market
6.2.1 China RVC Market by Key Players
6.2.2 Japan RVC Market Share by Key Players
6.3 North America Market
6.3.1 North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share by Key Players
6.4 Europe, Middle East & Africa Market
6.4.1 Europe, Middle East & Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

  • Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

  • iRobot Corporation

  • Neato Robotics, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Xiaomi Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngpv7a

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-report-2022-2026-301596037.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

