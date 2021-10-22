U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,552.54
    +2.76 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,702.07
    +98.99 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,162.31
    -53.39 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.24
    +3.05 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.99
    +0.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +29.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.61 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6630
    -0.0130 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6310
    -0.3570 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,585.75
    -2,434.97 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.37
    -38.66 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.51
    +41.21 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Robotic Vacuum Cleaners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 1511
Companies: 47 - Players covered include Dyson Ltd.; Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.; iRobot Corporation; LG Electronics, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Robotic Vacuum Cleaners)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $590 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $702.2 Million by 2026
The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$590 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$702.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-to-reach-3-2-billion-by-2026--301406225.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump-linked SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was revealed to be merging with an entity called Trump Media Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appeared to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which apparently represents the former president's latest attempt to l

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go W

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Snap’s Record Rout Leads $100 Billion Social-Media Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. posted its biggest one-day drop on record after the Snapchat parent company warned that Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply-chain bottlenecks are weighing on advertising spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Mo

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Boeing Stock Just Got a New ‘Buy’ Rating. Why It’s Nothing to Get Excited About.

    Although it looks as if the aerospace company has picked up a new backer on Wall Street, it hasn't.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Tom Lee: This 1 key driver puts Bitcoin as high as $168,000 before 2022 (it's not as crazy as you think)

    170% surge by year-end? Here's why and how to buy.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.34

    The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ( NYSE:BK ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 12th...