Global Robotic Welding Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·15 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Welding estimated at US$7. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Welding Industry"
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spot Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Arc Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Robotic Welding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

Other Types Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$537.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
ABB
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
Comau S.P.A
Daihen Corporation
Denso Corporation
FANUC Corporation
IGM Robotic Systems
Kawasaki Heavy Industries ltd.
Kuka AG
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
Panasonic Corporation
Yaskawa Electric Corporation


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robotic Welding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

