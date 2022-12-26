Global Robotic Welding Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Welding estimated at US$7. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spot Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Arc Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Robotic Welding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$537.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
ABB
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
Comau S.P.A
Daihen Corporation
Denso Corporation
FANUC Corporation
IGM Robotic Systems
Kawasaki Heavy Industries ltd.
Kuka AG
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
Panasonic Corporation
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robotic Welding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spot
Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Spot Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Arc Welding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electricals & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Electricals &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metals & Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Metals & Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Robotic Welding Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &
Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
