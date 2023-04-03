U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Service Robotics Market Report 2023: Rising Use of Internet of Things (IoT) in Robots for Cost-Effective Predictive Maintenance Boosts Adoption

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Service Robotics Market by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The service robotics market is projected to reach USD 84.8 billion by 2028 from USD 41.5 billion in 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Growing adoption of robots for new applications, surging use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance, and increasing use of disinfection robots due to rising cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the growth of the service robotics market. Robots are increasingly being adopted for new applications due to advantages such as increased productivity, streamlined processes, and greater workplace safety.

The recession's impact on the service robotics market has been analyzed in this study. The short-term outlook for robot revenues is expected to be worse in the third quarter of 2023. Rising inflation, increasing interest rates, unemployment, and energy crises will lead to slow economic activity. As a result, end-user industries experience deterioration of their businesses, cash flow, and ability to obtain financing, delaying or canceling product purchase plans.

Camera market to hold a significant share of the market for hardware during the forecast period

Multispectral cameras capture image data within specific wavelength ranges across the electromagnetic spectrum. This technique is based on the principle that every material responds differently (reflection and absorption) to different wavelengths. Multispectral cameras are equipped in robots for various applications, such as remote sensing, pollution monitoring, field surveillance, food quality, agriculture, astronomy, geological mapping, and medicine. They find applications in laparoscopic telesurgical procedures to inspect organs, detect cancer, and identify pathogens. Surface Optics (US) and Resonon (US) manufacture LightShift and Pika series multispectral cameras, respectively.

Research and space exploration application for service robotics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for research & space exploration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Drones are adopted for scientific research applications as well. Scientists worldwide have been adopting drones for scientific research on volcanoes and marginalized zones (transition zones between the ocean and sea ice). Maxar Technologies (US), Motiv Space Systems (US), Altius Space Machines (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeybee Robotics (US), Astrobotic Technology (US), Made In Space (US), and Effective Space Solutions Limited (UK) are some of the key players manufacturing space exploration robots.

Europe to hold a significant share of the service robotics market during the forecast period

Europe is projected to hold a significantly large share of service robotics market during the forecast period. An increase in investments for the development of robots for the healthcare and logistics industry is to drive the market in Europe. Aerocamaras, EGROBOTS, Exyn Technologies, and Helm.ai are a few startup companies based in France to have raised significant funding for the development of service robots for various industries. Germany is a pioneer in the adoption of precision farming technologies. 10% of the farmers in the country utilize drones, which indicates the role of robots in the digitization of the sector. The field size of these farms is often more than 50 hectares and is frequently larger than elsewhere in Europe. This has led to significant demand for agricultural robots in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Adoption of Robots in New Applications to Achieve High Returns on Investment (ROI)

  • Rising Use of Internet of Things (IoT) in Robots for Cost-Effective Predictive Maintenance

  • Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

  • Increasing Funding for Research on Robots

  • Rising Insurance Coverage for Medical Exoskeletons and Robotic Surgeries

Restraints

  • Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Regulations

Opportunities

  • Use of Robots for Companionship and Assisting Handicapped and Geriatric Population

  • Focus on Improving Endurance and Capability of Robots

  • Adoption of Swarm Intelligence Technology to Enable Robots to Perform Complex Tasks

Challenges

  • Inaccurate Results Impeding Use in Critical Operations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

293

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$41.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$84.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Service Robotics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Airframes
6.2.2 Sensors
6.2.2.6 Others
6.2.4 Actuators
6.2.5 Power Supply
6.2.6 Control Systems
6.2.7 Navigation Systems
6.2.8 Propulsion Systems
6.2.9 Others
6.3 Software

7 Service Robotics Market, by Environment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerial
7.2.1 Commercial Drones
7.2.2 Consumer Drones
7.3 Ground
7.3.1 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agvs)
7.3.2 Cleaning Robots
7.3.3 Agricultural Robots
7.3.4 Surgical Robots
7.3.4.3.1 Developments in Robotic Neurosurgeries
7.3.6 Inspection Robots
7.3.7 Humanoid Robots
7.3.8 Powered Exoskeletons
7.3.9 Telepresence Robots
7.3.10 Others
7.4 Marine
7.4.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Usvs)
7.4.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (Auvs)
7.4.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

8 Service Robotics Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Professional
8.3 Personal and Domestic

9 Service Robotics Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Domestic
9.3 Medical
9.4 Field
9.5 Defense, Rescue, and Security
9.6.1 Entertainment
9.7 Public Relations
9.8 Inspection and Maintenance
9.9 Logistics
9.10 Construction and Demolition
9.11 Marine
9.12 Research and Space Exploration

10 Service Robotics Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3Dr

  • Amp Robotics

  • Daifuku

  • Delaval

  • Diligent Robotics

  • Dji

  • Exyn Technologies

  • General Electric

  • Harvest Croo

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • Irobot

  • Jd.Com, Inc.

  • Kongsberg Maritime

  • Kuka AG

  • Lely

  • LG Electronics

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Parrot SA

  • Robotis Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Softbank Robotics Group

  • Starship Technologies

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Uvd Robots (By Blue Ocean Robotics)

  • Xag Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cp88wv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

