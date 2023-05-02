Global Robotics as a Service Market Report 2023: Anticipated Shortage of Skilled Labor in Manufacturing Industries Drives Growth
DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotics as a Service Market by Type (Personal, Professional), Application (Handling, Processing, Dispensing, Welding & Soldering), Vertical (Logistics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotics as a service market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and reach USD 4.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2023 and 2028.
The benefits of the robotics as a service model over the traditional robotic program, such as higher flexibility, scalability, and lower cost of entry, are the key factors driving the robotics as a service market.
Need for automated grinding and polishing for consistent finish to support market for processing application
Processing applications considered in this section include grinding, milling, and cutting. Grinding robots quickly and efficiently process various objects, such as vehicle bodies and wooden planks. Unlike grinding, milling is used to remove a large amount of material from the target object.
Objects of various sizes or shapes can be milled by simply programming the robot. The cutting process is used in various industries for cutting materials such as metal, plastic, fabric, and even food.
Extensive use of robotics by the automotive vertical to drive the market
in October 2022, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL), a turnkey automation solution provider for automotive industries and parking automation, recently announced its entry into the service industry with the launch of its robotics as a service offering. ARAPL's robotics as a service offers an end-to-end solution approach.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Demand for Collaborative Robots Across Industries
Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0
Anticipated Shortage of Skilled Labor in Manufacturing Industries
Reduces Cost in Long Run
Restraints
Lack of Interaction Between Human Workforce and Robots
Opportunities
Emergence of Industry 5.0
Data-Driven Process Improvement
Challenges
Interoperability and Integration Issues
Safety Concerns Related to Industrial Robotics Systems
Companies Mentioned
6 River Systems, LLC.
Avidbots Corp.
Berkshire Grey, Inc.
Caja
Cobalt Robotics
Cyberdyne, Inc.
Diligent Robotics Inc.
Dossan Robotics Inc.
Exotec
Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.
Hairobotics
Hirebotics
Invia Robotics
Knightscope, Inc.
Kuka AG
Locus Robotics
Magazino
Proven Robotics
Relay Robotics, Inc.
Ronavi Robotics LLC
Temi Usa Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw7n65
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-robotics-as-a-service-market-report-2023-anticipated-shortage-of-skilled-labor-in-manufacturing-industries-drives-growth-301813358.html
SOURCE Research and Markets