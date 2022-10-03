U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

The Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market is expected to grow by $1.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.12% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the robotics as a service (RaaS) market and it is poised to grow by $1. 23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
12% during the forecast period. Our report on the robotics as a service (RaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changes in the global labor force, remote services and the IoT, and growth in industrial automation.
The robotics as a service (RaaS) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The robotics as a service (RaaS) market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Intralogistics
• Medical applications
• Surveillance and security
• Field robotics
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the robotics as a service (RaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for oceanography and hydrography and increasing adoption of precision agriculture will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the robotics as a service (RaaS) market covers the following areas:
• Robotics as a service (RaaS) market sizing
• Robotics as a service (RaaS) market forecast
• Robotics as a service (RaaS) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotics as a service (RaaS) market vendors that include 6 River Systems Inc., Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, Cobalt Robotics Inc, Eliport, Fetch Robotics Inc, HAHN Group GmbH, Harvest Automation, inVia Robotics Inc, Knightscope Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics Corp., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., RedZone Robotics Inc., Relay Robotics Inc., Sanbot Innovation Tech Ltd, Sarcos Corp., and ST Engineering Aethon Inc. Also, the robotics as a service (RaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
