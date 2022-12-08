U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Global Rock Salt Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rock Salt estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rock Salt Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032798/?utm_source=GNW
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$645.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the De-Icing segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $314.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Rock Salt market in the U.S. is estimated at US$314.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$409.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$253.5 Million by the year 2027.



Chemical Intermediates Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR

In the global Chemical Intermediates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$147.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$235.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Abraxus salt
American Rock Salt
Cargill
Com
ass Minerals
Detroit Salt Com
any
Esco
Eurosalt AB
Gama
Gunther Salt
Jiangsu Jingshen


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032798/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rock Salt - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rock Salt by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
De-Icing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for De-Icing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for De-Icing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Intermediates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Intermediates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Intermediates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Rock Salt Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring Agents &
Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: China Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Rock Salt by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: France Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: India Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rock
Salt by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Rock Salt
by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rock
Salt by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Rock Salt Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Rock Salt by
Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing,
Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 104: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rock
Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives,
De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Iran Historic Review for Rock Salt by Application -
Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical
Intermediates, Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Rock Salt by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flavoring
Agents & Food Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates,
Water Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 107: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rock Salt by Application - Flavoring Agents & Food
Preservatives, De-Icing, Chemical Intermediates, Water
Treatment, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032798/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


