The global rodenticides market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.8%

during the forecast period. Rodents cause huge losses in agricultural fields, grain storage, and warehouses have been reported from rodent attacks. These rodents have also been a major mode for the transmission of various diseases; instances of plague and viral infections across various countries due to rodent attacks have been a major concern.

The increase in awareness about environmental pollution and public health concerns caused by vector-borne diseases are the major factors driving the demand for rodent control services across the globe.



North America is estimated to account the largest share of 31.2% of the global rodenticides market in 2020.

The North America region has the presence of more than 400 species of rodents.Many rodents have adapted to and taken advantage of human environments, and are considered pests in urban settings, agriculture, and forestry.



Climatic changes, such as mild winter and warm spring, have led to high reproduction and survival of some rodent species.These conditions have caused the outbreak of house mice in the US.



According to the reports by major service providers, Rentokil Initial Plc (UK) and Anticimex (Sweden), North America occupies nearly 50% of the global pest control market. This is attributed to the increase in the number of services available in the US and a high rate of urbanization in the US and Canada.

The occurrence of commensal species of rats and mice in urban settings has increased due to many interstitial spaces in buildings, burrowing under foundations, sewer system, and predator-free environment.The high growth of the housing industry and a steady increase in the improvement of the economic growth are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the overall pest control market, and thereby to drive the rodenticides market growth.



The mode of application as pellet is projected to dominate the rodenticides market during the forecast period

Pellets include granules that are coated with active ingredients and are used for controlling the rodent population in multiple environment settings.These are used to control rodent infestations such as house mice and black/grey rats.



The common active ingredients used in pellets include bromadiolene, brodifacoum, and difenacoum. Pellets are used with baits for attracting the rodents.

Rodenticide pellets are available in various forms, such as grains and wax blocks, which makes it easier to coat with any of the baits.The waterproof quality and resistance to various environmental conditions make wax blocks suitable for outdoor usage.



Rodents generally nibble on hard objects, so this formulation is suitable for all commensal rodents.Major market players, such as BASF SE (Germany) and Bayer AG (Germany), offer most of their rodenticide products in the form of pellets.



It is one of the most preferred forms, as it can be easily packaged and transported from one place to another.



Anticoagulants are gaining rapid popularity in the global rodenticides market

Anticoagulant rodenticides are lethal doses that kill rodents in a single dose or multiple doses.These rodenticides halt the synthesis of clotting factors, which results in hemorrhage in animal.



Anticoagulants act relatively slow as compared to the most acute rodenticides.As anticoagulant baits are slow in action, they provide the advantage of the need to administer the antidote to save other pets or humans in case of accidental ingestion.



Depending on the intensity of the dosage and number of doses, they are further categorized into first-generation anticoagulants and second-generation anticoagulants.Anticoagulants are the replacement for non-anticoagulant rodenticides as they are found to be more efficient.



The main use of anticoagulants worldwide has been for the control of commensal rodents, primarily Norway rats, ship rats, and house mice.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Value Chain Side: Demand – 41.0%, and Supply – 59.0%

• By Designation: Managers – 25.0%, CXOs – 33.0%, and Executives- 42.0%

• By Region: North America - 24%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific - 30%, RoW – 17%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

• UPL Limited (India)

• Neogen Corporation (US)

• Anticimex (Sweden)

• Ecolab Inc. (US)

• Rentokil Initial PLC (UK)

• Senestech, Inc. (US)

• Rollins, Inc. (US)

• Liphatech, Inc. (US)

• JT Eaton & Co., Inc. (US)

• Pelgar (UK)

• Bell Laboratories Inc. (US)

• Abell Pest Control (Canada)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the rodenticides market on the basis of type, mode of application, end-use, rodent type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the rodenticides, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



