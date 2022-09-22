U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.16
    -24.77 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,062.37
    -121.41 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,106.61
    -113.58 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.17
    -24.99 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.46
    +1.52 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.30
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6640
    +0.1540 (+4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8420
    -2.1940 (-1.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,967.68
    -312.44 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.67
    +4.15 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.02
    -42.62 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Global rollout of electric vehicles depends on creating right framework for investment, says Arcadis

0
·4 min read

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Arcadis, in partnership with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), has released its Global Charging Infrastructure Market Report. Featuring 21 regions around the world, the report analyzes five parameters to determine how well prepared regions are when it comes to investing in infrastructure to transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The Netherlands consistently emerges top, alongside the UK and California. Sharing well defined strategies for EV infrastructure roll-out, as well as strong tax incentives and a growing volume of public charge points, these frontrunners are setting the tone for mass EV adoption.

As the global EV market evolves, countries need to ramp up investment in charging infrastructure to successfully transition to zero emission vehicles. In the report, 23 metrics across five parameters have been identified as most influential for measuring investment readiness. They have been used to determine what regions are doing well and where they could improve.

The parameters are:

1.  Government leadership and incentives

Policy changes and stricter environmental regulations are some of the strongest catalysts for global EV transition.

Hong Kong leads the way, offering tax exemptions, an existing ban on ICE vehicles and penalty charges if driving in low emission zones without meeting required standards. It also has a clear net zero declaration and government budget for charging infrastructure incentives higher than 0.08% of GDP.

2.  EV market maturity and readiness

A region needs to have a mature EV market to support viable investment in charging infrastructure. A mature market is characterized by vehicle affordability, availability of vehicles and ramped-up production capabilities.

Europe leads the way, particularly Norway and the Netherlands. In contrast, many South American countries have room for improvement, such as Argentina, Chile and Mexico, which have less than 2% market share of EVs currently.

3.  Returns potential

Utilization is key to stable returns, and it is important to get the balance right between too much infrastructure and low utilization, and under provided infrastructure versus too high utilization, creating "queues at the plug". Returns potential is also affected by electricity and fossil fuel prices.

Of the regions measured, China is strongest. Europe also performs well, particularly Spain, Norway and the Netherlands.

4.  Charging infrastructure

Availability and accessibility of charge points is a major factor in the transition to EVs. This means access to reliable charging at departure (street, garage or driveway), on the road, and the destination.

The Netherlands leads the way, but New York and California also do well. Although the number of charge points are relatively low, both US states will benefit from a clear national strategy, and have reliable power networks. However, New York would benefit from increasing it's ratio of public charge points, which is currently forecast to be more than 16 vehicles per charge point, compared with California's ratio of 6-10 cars per point.

5.  Ease of doing business

Strong government leadership allied with a robust legal system and regulatory policies, along with strong GDP per capita, demonstrates potential and attractiveness to invest in a  growing EV market.

The Netherlands, US and Singapore all top the table here.

Simon Swan, Global New Mobility Solutions Director at Arcadis, said:

"The Electric Vehicle market is moving quickly, with new charging hubs and technologies becoming available all the time. Accelerating this transition is critical for cutting emissions and limiting the impact of climate change. Widespread EV adoption is key, and even in slower to develop markets, there is progress. This index is a snapshot in time, and regions will improve as they adopt new government incentives, increase their charging infrastructure or as the EV market matures. With clear leadership and the right policies, electric vehicles can play a crucial role in tackling the climate crisis."

The Global Charging Infrastructure Market Report is an expansion of Arcadis's 2021 Global EV Catalyst Index. The updated report features additional regions, including Norway, Turkey, Hong Kong and South America, and expanded metrics, with the inclusion of 'ease of doing business' and 'returns potential' categories.

The  regions measured are: Netherlands, UK, Germany, Norway, France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Canada, California, New York, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Download the report here.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 29,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve quality of life in cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rollout-of-electric-vehicles-depends-on-creating-right-framework-for-investment-says-arcadis-301631109.html

SOURCE Arcadis

Recommended Stories

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • Manchin Unveils Energy Bill Boosting West Virginia Gas Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A stalled $6.6 billion natural gas pipeline would get preferential treatment under legislation intended to fast-track energy projects that was made public on Wednesday evening by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US Congress

  • Burry Takes Fresh Shot at Tesla After California Battery Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Scion Asset Management founder Michael Burry has taken another veiled swipe at Tesla Inc., after one of its batteries was blamed for shutting a stretch of an iconic California highway.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Comin

  • First Solar (FSLR) to Supply Solar Modules to Azure Power

    First Solar (FSLR) secures a deal to supply 600 MW-dc of solar modules to the India-based renewable energy producer, Azure Power Global Limited.

  • California Blackout Risk Prompts Produce Plant to Build Its Own Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s repeated brushes with blackouts proved too much for Taylor Farms.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up Pressure on MoscowTrump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset ValuationsThe produce supplier, based in the farm country John Steinbeck

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) sold off in early Tuesday trading, falling 3.4% through 10:05 a.m. ET on news that a tiny rival may have a big advantage over the company. As Reuters reported this morning, Canadian penny-stock company Loop Energy -- which, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, has been in business nearly as long as Plug Power -- now has a fuel-cell technology that delivers "better fuel economy than a diesel engine" at prices better than what Plug Power can beat.

  • High Natural-Gas Prices Push European Manufacturers to Shift to the U.S.

    The Ukraine war is driving up energy costs in Europe, while relatively stable prices and green-energy incentives are luring companies to the U.S.

  • Brookfield Plans Over $2 Billion Investment in India Renewables

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will infuse more than $2 billion into Indian renewable projects to tap the booming clean energy investment opportunity in the fossil fuel-driven economy.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressA Decision Tree for Biden If Pu

  • Northumbrian Water to tackle contaminated water at Tynemouth Cullercoats

    A drainage pipe is being installed near Cullercoats Bay to divert contaminated water to a sewer.

  • PPG to power Michigan manufacturing facility with clean energy by 2024

    The facility will procure 3,500 megawatt hours of energy per year from the solar project and will see PPG’s carbon footprint reduced by over 2,400 metric tons annually.

  • Rare white ‘spirit bear’ caught on trail camera in Michigan woods, photos show

    “This is something we did not ever expect to see,” state wildlife officials said.

  • Desalinating seawater sounds easy, but there are cheaper and more sustainable ways to meet people's water needs

    The Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Southern California is the largest such plant in the Western Hemisphere, providing 50 million gallons of desalinated seawater per day.​ Reed Kaestner via Getty ImagesCoastal urban centers around the world are urgently looking for new, sustainable water sources as their local supplies become less reliable. In the U.S., the issue is especially pressing in California, which is coping with a record-setting, multidecadal drought. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recentl

  • Lululemon Hotty Hot Shorts Targeted in Protests

    Lululemon has, in the past, had to navigate criticism of making clothing that are too "skimpy." What could have been a simple recall devolved into what retail history still remembers as the "sheer pants scandal" when company founder Chip Wilson told a Bloomberg reporter that "some women's bodies just actually don't work" for the pants. After the company lost a third of its market value in the fallout, Wilson eventually resigned as chairman and, by 2015, stepped away from the board altogether.

  • Amazon will start testing ultra-low carbon electrofuels for deliveries in 2023

    Amazon is partnering with Infinium to test the use of so-called electrofuels (e-fuels) in its diesel vans for middle-mile deliveries.

  • Sunnova Energy (NOVA) Set to Explore Commercial Solar Market

    Sunnova Energy (NOVA) expands its solar product offerings to commercial businesses amid rising utility bills.

  • Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants

    In a major action to address climate change, the Senate on Wednesday ratified an international agreement that compels the United States and other countries to limit use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning that are far more powerful than carbon dioxide. The so-called Kigali Amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol on ozone pollution requires participating nations to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, also known as HFCs, by 85% over the next 14 years, as part of a global phaseout intended to slow climate change.

  • Climate Change: A Growing Source of Investment Risk and Opportunity

    by Jeff Finkelman, Managing Director, Sustainable Investing, Fiduciary Trust International

  • Climate change could wipe $108 billion from U.S. property market, study finds

    Sea level rise will flood huge swaths of the country and submerge billions of dollars’ worth of land, according to a new report.

  • UK government lifts fracking ban despite opposition

    The U.K. government confirmed Thursday that it's lifting a ban on fracking in England, arguing that the move will help boost the country's energy security amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced within days of taking office earlier this month that she would reverse a 2019 ban on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial technique used to extract oil and gas from shale rock. Britain needs to “explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production -– so it’s right that we’ve lifted the pause to realize any potential sources of domestic gas,” business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said Thursday.

  • How the climate crisis is fueling the spread of a brain-eating amoeba

    Naegleria fowleri grows in warm fresh water, making it well-suited to proliferate as temperatures rise in the US