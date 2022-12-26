U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9010
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,819.76
    +13.74 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.74
    -1.21 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Global Roofing Adhesives Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Roofing Adhesives estimated at US$5. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roofing Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032801/?utm_source=GNW
Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

The Roofing Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Silicone Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR

In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$764.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M
Ashland
Bostik (Arkema Group)
Derbigum Americans, Inc.
Dow Chemical Company
GAF
H.B. Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Company
Henry Company
Jowat
MAPEI S.p.A
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Sika AG


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032801/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Roofing Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Water-borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Solvent-borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Roofing Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin
Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032801/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'It's a bit like musical chairs right now': Big employers like Google, IBM no longer require college degrees in a tight job market, but experts warn that may not last

    Should you still plan to send your kids off to college?

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts Refin

  • 15 Most Hated Companies in America

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most hated companies in America. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most hated companies in America. In an ideal world, companies would be supported by the general population. After all, the economy of a country defines […]

  • Comcast Customers Face a Huge Holiday Data Breach

    First a price hike, then Comcast customers got an unwanted present for the holidays (how to know if you are impacted).

  • Lightspeed has ‘opportunity everywhere’ going into 2023: analyst

    The tech firm's stock is a top pick for Raymond James in 2023.

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • Amazon's Advertising Business Still Has Lots of Room for Growth

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) $36 billion advertising business could still get a lot bigger. Analysts expect ad spend through online retailers to grow 25.8% to 28.4% next year, and the market could reach $100 billion in the U.S. alone by 2026. As ad spend shifts to retailers, Amazon's ad business could double its revenue again in just a few short years.

  • Will Comcast's Big Bet on Peacock Pay Off for Investors?

    Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) streaming service, Peacock, is starting to show some momentum. After adding 2 million paid subscribers in the third quarter, management revealed it's already added 3 million more in the first two months of the fourth quarter. When Comcast unveiled its plans for Peacock nearly three years ago, it provided an extremely modest long-term outlook for the streaming service.

  • How To Make Your Own Retirement Fund

    Making sure you have a large enough nest egg to retire on is a challenge. Here’s how to accomplish the task, one step at a time.

  • The Media Industry Is Handing Apple and Amazon a Big Opportunity

    Television producers are finding it harder to sell their series to almost everyone in the media industry. Just two companies ordered more scripted series in the second half of 2022: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). As the pressure grows for traditional media companies to start generating profits from their streaming services and old hats like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) look to reinvigorate subscriber growth, the demand for new series has fallen considerably.

  • How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Calculate Your High-3 for Federal Retirement

    Federal workers receive a monthly income in retirement based on specific formulas. While these formulas vary depending on certain factors, income and service years are key components of their benefits. The basic calculation involves the three highest years of income … Continue reading → The post How to Calculate Your High-3 for Federal Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Buy in 2023

    You can count on Berkshire going shopping again in 2023. These two stocks should be at the top of Buffett's list.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up, Dogecoin leads decline across top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ethereum inched up in Monday afternoon trading in Asia. Most other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were little changed

  • Adani Effect Propels India Stocks Past Most World Markets in ‘22

    (Bloomberg) -- India is set to rank among this year’s best-performing major stock markets globally, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and an economic slowdown that has mired peers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great