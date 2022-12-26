U.S. markets closed

Global Room Air Conditioners Market to Reach 225.6 Million Units by 2027

ReportLinker
·20 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Room Air Conditioners estimated at 118. 7 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 225. 6 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Room Air Conditioners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032802/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Split, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach 198.1 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Window segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 32.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

The Room Air Conditioners market in the U.S. is estimated at 32.3 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 51 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032802/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Room Air Conditioners - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Split
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Split by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Split by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Window by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Window by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Window by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Room Air Conditioners Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by Type -
Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by Type -
Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: India Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Room
Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and Window
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Room Air
Conditioners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Split and Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Room Air Conditioners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Room Air Conditioners by Type - Split and Window - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Room Air Conditioners by
Type - Split and Window Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Room Air Conditioners
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Split and
Window for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032802/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


