Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Demand for Hybrid Rotary Joints in Satellite Communication Applications Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Single passage rotary joints, Multi passage rotary joints), Media, Industry, RF rotary joints market, Type, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The rotary and RF rotary joints market is expected to grow from USD 698 million in 2022 to USD 846 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the heavy investment in automating factories in North America, and Europe regions.

The Multi passage rotary joints is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of the rotary and RF rotary joints market during the forecast period

A double-passage rotary joint is the most common type of muti-passage rotary joint. A double-passage rotary joint is a fluid system component with two channels, suction and discharge. It receives a moderate-pressure input flow on its suction side, which passes through one or more labyrinth seals before entering the inner channel of the joint, where it mixes with recirculated fluid from within the outer casing to form both internal and external output flows depending on whether additional valves are connected in series. Columbus McKinnon, Kadant, Moflon Technology, Deublin Company, and Moog are some of the biggest manufacturers of multi-passage rotary joints worldwide.

Water media to hold the largest market share in rotary joints during the forecast period

The water media segment held the biggest share in the rotary joints market in 2021. Water is used as a medium in single-passage and multi-passage rotary joints depending upon the complexity of the application. Water is the most used medium among all the hydraulic rotary joints available in the market. Rotary joints that use water as a medium are moderately priced in the market as they are used for a plethora of applications across key industry verticals. Usually, water as media is used in rotary joints that deal with moderately varying temperature situations. Water can be both used as a lubricant and surface coolant for mechanical systems used in various production units. Owing to its dual application, water as a media is the most popularly used in rotary joints. Water rotary joints can transfer water to protect various mechanical equipment from thermal wear and tear as well damage caused due to friction.

Food & beverages industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

The food & beverages industry aims to achieve high quality and coherent production at low cost for profitable operations. Thus, process automation and implementation of machines have driven down the cost and significantly increased production in the food and beverages industry. The machines and parts used for food processing are regulatory compliant for sterile and non-corrosive to the food materials. Rotary joints are used for various machines such as food blending and mixing systems, bottle washing and cleaning systems, and rotary filling & capping systems. Rotary joints functions to transfer steam, water, oil, and other media to the rotating machines.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market
4.2 Rotary Joints Market, by Type
4.3 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type
4.4 Rotary Joints Market, by Type and Industry
4.5 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type and Region
4.6 Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Single-Passage and Multi-Passage Rotary Joints in Industrial Automation Sector
5.2.1.1.1 Recent Developments
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Multi-Channel Rotary Joints in Food & Beverages Industry
5.2.1.2.1 Recent Developments
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Mixing of Rotary Joints from Different Manufacturers on Single Piece of Equipment Can Cause Leakage Problems due to Differences in Parameters
5.2.2.1.1 Case Study: Exxon Mobil
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Hybrid Rotary Joints in Satellite Communication Applications
5.2.3.1.1 Recent Development
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Rf Rotary Joints in Civil and Military Radar Systems
5.2.3.2.1 Recent Development
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Uncertainties in Supply and Demand for Rotary Joints in Oil & Gas Industry due to Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.7.1 Use Case - Ai-Info and Space X
5.7.2 Use Case - Gazprom
5.7.3 Use Case - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Fourth Generation Miltary Radar
5.8.2 Satellite Thermal Control Systems
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.9.1 Average Selling Prices of Market Players, by Rotary Joints
5.9.2 Average Selling Prices of Market Players, by Rf Rotary Joints
5.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.14 Regulatory Landscape

6 Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single-Passage Rotary Joint
6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Single-Passage Rotary Joints in Semiconductor Industry
6.3 Use Case: The Coca-Cola Company
6.4 Use Case: Gazprom Neft
6.5 Multi-Passage Rotary Joint
6.5.1 Rising Demand for Multi-Passage Rotary Joints in Industrial Automation
6.6 Use Case: Kadant Johnson
6.7 Use Case: Manufacturing & Machine Tool Industry
6.8 Recent Developments:

7 Rotary Joints Market, by Media
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Air
7.3 Gas
7.4 Oil
7.5 Water
7.6 Steam
7.7 Coolant

8 Rotary Joints Market, by Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace
8.2.1 Trends & Developments
8.3 Food & Beverages
8.3.1 Trends & Developments
8.4 Industrial Automation
8.4.1 Trends & Developments
8.5 Oil & Gas
8.5.1 Trends & Developments
8.6 Semiconductors
8.7 Energy
8.8 Medical
8.9 Others

9 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Coaxial Rotary Joints
9.3 Use Case: Singapore
9.4 Waveguide Rotary Joints
9.5 Use Case: Indian Space Research Organization (Isro)
9.6 Hybrid Rotary Joints: -

10 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Rf Rotary Joints in Civilian Radar Applications to Fuel Demand During Forecast Period
10.3 Use Case: Roscosmos
10.4 Military
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Rf Rotary Joints in Aerospace Radar Systems to Boost Demand During Forecast Period
10.5 Use Case: Space X

11 Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.2 Overview
12.3 Top 3 Company Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Pervasive
12.5.3 Emerging Leader
12.5.4 Participant
12.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.6.1 Progressive Company
12.6.2 Responsive Company
12.6.3 Dynamic Company
12.6.4 Starting Block
12.7 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Dynamic Sealing Technologies, Inc.
13.1.2 Hoerbiger Group (Deublin Company)
13.1.3 Columbus Mckinnon Corporation
13.1.4 Moog
13.1.5 Cobham
13.1.6 Kadant
13.1.7 Spinner GmbH
13.1.8 Apitech
13.1.9 Pasternack
13.1.10 Macartney Underwater Technology Group
13.2 Other Ecosystem Players
13.2.1 Christian Maier GmbH & Co. Kg Machine Factory
13.2.2 Syylatech
13.2.3 Moflon Technology
13.2.4 Rotary Systems
13.2.5 Rototech
13.2.6 Bgb Innovation
13.2.7 Haag + Zeissler Maschinenelemente GmbH
13.2.8 A-Info
13.2.9 Ott-Jakob Spanntechnik GmbH
13.2.10 Tengxuan Technology
13.2.11 Nuraseal
13.2.12 Rix North America
13.2.13 Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation
13.2.14 Penlink Ab
13.2.15 Vector Telecom Pty Ltd
13.2.16 Apollo Microwaves
13.2.17 Mega Industries
13.2.18 Microtech, Inc.
13.2.19 Millimeter Wave Products Inc.
13.2.20 Space Machine & Engineering

14 Appendix

