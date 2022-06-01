Global Route Optimization Software Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Route Optimization Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global route optimization software market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Route optimization software enables the user to manage and plan delivery routes via robust algorithms. It is efficient, cost-effective, and provides a remarkable user experience compared to manual route planning, which is error-prone and time-intensive. Moreover, it can update already planned routes in real-time, thereby improving driver management and planning for future business challenges. Nowadays, leading players are introducing new route optimization software that minimizes fuel costs and saves time. It integrates digital technology, historical traffic data, weather conditions, and scenario modeling to help identify the fastest, economical, and planned route with multiple stop points.



Route Optimization Software Market Trends:

Due to digitization and the expansion of business globally, manual route optimization has become more challenging. This represents one of the key factors propelling enterprises around the world to adopt route optimization software as it is efficient, scalable, accurate, flexible, and robust.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for online food delivery solutions on account of their convenience, along with the increasing utilization of smartphones and the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, is bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, food service providers are focusing on improving the accuracy of online orders, simplifying order processing, and providing discount coupons to expand their consumer base.

This, in turn, is contributing to market growth. Moreover, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are relying on route optimization software to increase productivity and improve their customer experience. It also assists in managing driver schedules, available hours, total stops, fulfillment estimates, and legal requirements. Furthermore, rising fuel prices are anticipated to promote the adoption of modern route optimization software to lower operational, fuel, and driver payroll costs significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Caliper Corporation, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Geoconcept SAS, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd., Omnitracs (Solera Holdings Inc.), Ortec B.V., Paragon (Aptean), PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (Porsche SE), Route4me Inc, Routific Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc. and Workwave LLC (IFS AB).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global route optimization software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global route optimization software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global route optimization software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Route Optimization Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 Cloud-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-premises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 On-demand Food Delivery

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Taxi

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Homecare and Field Services

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Retail and FMCG

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Caliper Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Geoconcept SAS

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Omnitracs (Solera Holdings Inc.)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Ortec B.V.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Paragon (Aptean)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (Porsche SE)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Route4me Inc

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Routific Solutions Inc

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Workwave LLC (IFS AB)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

