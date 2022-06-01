U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,101.32
    -30.83 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,791.97
    -198.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,976.20
    -105.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.74
    -16.30 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.84
    +2.17 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.22 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0088 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9420
    +0.0980 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    -0.0121 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1550
    +1.4790 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,068.85
    -1,938.90 (-6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.89
    -29.32 (-4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Global Route Optimization Software Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Route Optimization Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global route optimization software market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Route optimization software enables the user to manage and plan delivery routes via robust algorithms. It is efficient, cost-effective, and provides a remarkable user experience compared to manual route planning, which is error-prone and time-intensive. Moreover, it can update already planned routes in real-time, thereby improving driver management and planning for future business challenges. Nowadays, leading players are introducing new route optimization software that minimizes fuel costs and saves time. It integrates digital technology, historical traffic data, weather conditions, and scenario modeling to help identify the fastest, economical, and planned route with multiple stop points.

Route Optimization Software Market Trends:

Due to digitization and the expansion of business globally, manual route optimization has become more challenging. This represents one of the key factors propelling enterprises around the world to adopt route optimization software as it is efficient, scalable, accurate, flexible, and robust.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for online food delivery solutions on account of their convenience, along with the increasing utilization of smartphones and the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, is bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, food service providers are focusing on improving the accuracy of online orders, simplifying order processing, and providing discount coupons to expand their consumer base.

This, in turn, is contributing to market growth. Moreover, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are relying on route optimization software to increase productivity and improve their customer experience. It also assists in managing driver schedules, available hours, total stops, fulfillment estimates, and legal requirements. Furthermore, rising fuel prices are anticipated to promote the adoption of modern route optimization software to lower operational, fuel, and driver payroll costs significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Caliper Corporation, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Geoconcept SAS, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd., Omnitracs (Solera Holdings Inc.), Ortec B.V., Paragon (Aptean), PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (Porsche SE), Route4me Inc, Routific Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc. and Workwave LLC (IFS AB).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global route optimization software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global route optimization software market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global route optimization software market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Route Optimization Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 Cloud-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-premises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 On-demand Food Delivery
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Taxi
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Homecare and Field Services
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Retail and FMCG
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Caliper Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Geoconcept SAS
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Omnitracs (Solera Holdings Inc.)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Ortec B.V.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Paragon (Aptean)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (Porsche SE)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Route4me Inc
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Routific Solutions Inc
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Verizon Communications Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Workwave LLC (IFS AB)
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu9iw9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-route-optimization-software-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301559069.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Soros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Tim

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Below Their Book Values

    These stocks are incredibly cheap, and aren't as risky as their low multiples suggest they might be.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after data impresses, Dimon warns

    U.S stocks rose early Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells staff to return to the office or leave

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Elon Musk's ultimatum to staff.