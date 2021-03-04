The Global Rowing Machines Market is Expected to Grow by USD 232.97 Million by the End of 2024 at a CAGR of Over 5% | Featuring Key Vendors - Amer Sports Corp., Concept2 Inc., First Degree Fitness, and Others
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rowing Machines Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The rowing machines market is expected to grow by USD 232.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The rising cost of healthcare services is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness about rowing machines and their use will hamper the market growth.
Rowing Machines Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising cost of healthcare services will significantly influence rowing machines market growth in this region. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for rowing machines in North America.
Companies Covered:
Amer Sports Corp.
Concept2 Inc.
First Degree Fitness
Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
Johnson Health Tech
Nautilus Inc.
Stamina Products Inc.
Sunny Distributor Inc.
TECHNOGYM Spa
and WaterRower Inc.
