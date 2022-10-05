U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.75
    -27.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,137.00
    -228.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,559.50
    -81.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.00
    -19.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.49
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.30
    -13.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.47
    -0.63 (-3.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.48
    -0.62 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1374
    -0.0101 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3500
    +0.1510 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,116.31
    +157.21 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.70
    +10.26 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.35
    -84.11 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2022 report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03812941/?utm_source=GNW


This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2022.

The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2010. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sectors since 2010, including a summary of the recent literature on the subject.

Chapter 3 provides a more detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and how it fits with the other financial terms of the partnering deal. The chapter includes numerous case studies for actual deals where royalty rates have been disclosed.

Chapter 4 provides an insight into companies active in disclosing royalty rates as well as those deals attracting the highest royalty rates, and why.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive and detailed access to deals which disclose a royalty rate since 2010 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the royalty rate.

In addition the report includes a comprehensive appendix listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2010. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends in royalty rates in pharma and biotech deal making since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sector.

Key benefits
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
In-depth understanding of royalty rate partnering deal trends since 2010
Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with numerous real life case studies
Comprehensive listing of all partnering deals since 2010 where a royalty rate is disclosed, together with deal terms, value and press release
Comprehensive access to actual partnering deal contracts entered into by the world’s life science companies where a royalty rate is disclosed
Insight into the royalty terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples
Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the royalty rate trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2022 includes:
Trends in royalty rates in the biopharma industry since 2010
Analysis of royalty rate clause structure
Case studies of real-life licensing deals which disclose royalty rates
Comprehensive listing of licensing deals which disclose royalty rates since 2010
Access to licensing contract documents which disclose royalty rates
The leading licensing deals by royalty rate value since 2010
Most active royalty rate disclosures since 2010

In Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2022 available deals and contracts are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Therapeutic area
Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for licensing deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
• What are the precise royalty rates granted?
• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
• What exclusivity is granted?
• What is the payment structure for the deal?
• How are sales and payments audited?
• What is the deal term?
• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
• How are IPRs handled and owned?
• Who is responsible for commercialization?
• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
• How is confidentiality and publication managed?
• How are disputes to be resolved?
• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
• What happens when there is a change of ownership?
• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03812941/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S

  • Exxon, Chevron, and 3 Other Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Secure Payouts

    Archer-Daniels Midland, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics, and Genuine Parts made our cut for the safest dividends of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.

  • All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors pays close attention. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's nearly six-decade outperformance of the major stock indexes, such as his love of cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, it's his opportunistic long-term approach to investing that might be his greatest not-so-secret weapon. With the understanding that every stock market correction and bear market decline throughout history has been a buying opportunity, Buffett uses big pullbacks in the broader market as an excuse to go shopping.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Top stocks trending after hours: Twitter, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AutoZone, AirBNB

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • TSMC, Chipmakers Rally After Morgan Stanley Calls a Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged the most in almost three months after Morgan Stanley projected a return to growth for the semiconductor industry by the second half of 2023, spurring a sector rally in Asia. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Market

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies On Fed Hopes; Twitter Skyrockets As Elon Musk Gives In

    Futures fell following a two-day market rally. Twitter stock surged as Elon Musk said he'll go ahead with the $44 billion takeover.