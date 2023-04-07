Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2023: One-Stop Source for Providing Real-Deal Information on Hundreds of Transactions
DUBLIN , April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.
This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2023.
The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2010. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sectors since 2010, including a summary of the recent literature on the subject.
Chapter 3 provides a more detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and how it fits with the other financial terms of the partnering deal. The chapter includes numerous case studies for actual deals where royalty rates have been disclosed.
Chapter 4 provides an insight into companies active in disclosing royalty rates as well as those deals attracting the highest royalty rates, and why.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive and detailed access to deals which disclose a royalty rate since 2010 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the royalty rate.
In addition the report includes a comprehensive appendix listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2010. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.
The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends in royalty rates in pharma and biotech deal making since 2010.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sector.
Key benefits
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
In-depth understanding of royalty rate partnering deal trends since 2010
Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with real life case studies
Comprehensive listing of all partnering deals since 2010 where a royalty rate is disclosed, together with deal terms, value and press release
Comprehensive access to actual partnering deal contracts entered into by the world's life science companies where a royalty rate is disclosed
Insight into the royalty terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples
Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the royalty rate trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 includes:
Trends in royalty rates in the biopharma industry since 2010
Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with real life case studies
Comprehensive listing of licensing deals which disclose royalty rates since 2010
Access to licensing contract documents which disclose royalty rates
The leading licensing deals by royalty rate value since 2010
Most active royalty rate disclosures since 2010
In Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2023 available deals and contracts are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Therapeutic area
Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for licensing deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
What are the precise royalty rates granted?
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
