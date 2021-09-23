U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.78
    +60.14 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,815.91
    +557.59 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,040.18
    +143.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.24
    +34.67 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.34
    +1.11 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.40
    -27.40 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3990
    +0.0630 (+4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0128 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    +0.3720 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,814.93
    +441.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.81
    -7.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2021 Report

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.

This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2021.

The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Key Benefits

  • In-depth understanding of royalty rate partnering deal trends since 2010

  • Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with numerous real life case studies

  • Comprehensive listing of all partnering deals since 2010 where a royalty rate is disclosed, together with deal terms, value and press release

  • Comprehensive access to actual partnering deal contracts entered into by the world's life science companies where a royalty rate is disclosed

  • Insight into the royalty terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the royalty rate trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.

Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2021 includes:

  • Trends in royalty rates in the biopharma industry since 2010

  • Analysis of royalty rate clause structure

  • Case studies of real-life licensing deals which disclose royalty rates

  • Comprehensive listing of licensing deals which disclose royalty rates since 2010

  • Access to licensing contract documents which disclose royalty rates

  • The leading licensing deals by royalty rate value since 2010

  • Most active royalty rate disclosures since 2010

In Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2021 available deals and contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Therapeutic area

  • Technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction
1.1. What are royalties?
1.2. History of royalty rates
1.3. Royalties in pharma and biotech
1.4. Royalties versus revenue share
1.5. Overview of the report

Chapter 2 - An overview of pharma and biotech royalty rates
2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2010-2021
2.2. Royalty rate disclosure in pharma and biotech
2.3. How do revenue shares figure?
2.4. A review of recent literature
2.5. Royalty rates in the future

Chapter 3 - Average royalty rates for pharma and biotech partnering
3.1. Royalty rates in early stage deals
3.2. Royalty rates by stage of development
3.3. Royalty rates by therapy area

Chapter 4 - The royalty clause in pharma and biotech deals
4.1. Partnering agreement structure
4.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause
4.3. Example royalty clauses
4.3.1. Case study 1: Merck Serono-Opexa Therapeutics
4.3.2. Case study 2: Aradigm - Grifols
4.3.3. Case study 3: Forect Laboratories - Trevena
4.3.4. Case study 4: Sage Therapeutics - University of California

Chapter 5 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates
5.1. 25 most active companies in disclosing royalty rates
5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate
5.3. The role of bigpharma and bigbiotech in royalty rate disclosure
5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate

Chapter 6 - Royalty rate contract directory
Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area
Appendix 3 - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing
Appendix 4 - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type
Appendix 5 - Royalty rate references
Appendix 6 - Resources
Appendix 7 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 8 - Example royalty rate deal contract document

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2kb5v3

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-royalty-rate-trends-in-pharma-and-biotech-dealmaking-2021-report-301384102.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • Democrats want to cut way back on those ‘backdoor Roths’

    A provision in the House Ways and Means Committee's recently passed $2.1 trillion package would eliminate the backdoor Roth and mega backdoor Roth IRA conversions.

  • Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biotech, were down by 11.7% as of 2:43 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Over the four prior trading sessions, Corvus shares shot up by more than 230% in response to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) interim results from a midstage trial in patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). What sparked Corvus' jaw-dropping rally is the finding that Astra's own anti-CD73 antibody, known as oleclumab, significantly boosted response rates and progression-free survival in advanced NSCLC patients when combined with the blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi.