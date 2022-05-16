U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

Global RSV Vaccine and Antibody Pipeline Market: Compound Annual Growth of 38.9% Forecast During 2024-2028

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine And Antibody Pipeline Market: Analysis By End User, By Type, By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are currently no FDA-approved RSV medicines for adults and only two for at-risk newborns, even those have severe drawbacks, such as tight labelling, expensive pricing, limited antiviral activity, and worries about toxicity. However, the RSV vaccine development has made significant progress during the last ten years. The RSV vaccine and antibody market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.90% during the years 2024-2028.

As several vaccines and antibodies are near their last stage readouts, the commercialization and launch of some of these is expected by 2024. The estimates are done for the period, 2024 to 2028. Considering both the modalities (antibody and vaccine) targeting all three key age groups, the global RSV vaccine and antibody market is expected to be worth US$2.56 billion in 2024, rising to US$9.53 billion in 2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market into two segments on the basis of type: Vaccine and Antibody. In 2024, the vaccine segment is foreseen to lead the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market, accounting for 67.5% share of the market as several vaccines candidates trials are near the last stage readouts and their launch is expected soon. Adult vaccination can also help in preventing RSV infection in children when a susceptible child is surrounded by vaccinated people, providing a localised herd immunity effect.

  • By End User: The report identifies two segments on the basis of end user: Adult, and Maternal And Pediatric. The adult segment is likely to dominate the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market in 2024, with 59.08% share of the market. The rising incidence of RSV in older and immunocompromised adults has gained a lot of traction over the years, and several major players have begun adult vaccine and antibody trials, which is seen as a key factor in giving the adult segment a dominant share.

  • By Region: In the report, the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market is divided into three regions: The US, Europe, and ROW. The US is projected to dominate the market in 2024 by occupying almost half of the share of the global market. The most important factor driving the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market in the US is rising prevalence of RSV. Moreover, presence of major players and good healthcare facilities in the region would boost the US respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market in the years to come. Europe respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market provides lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine And Antibody Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: The global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus highlighting the greater unmet need for RSV vaccines. Furthermore, the factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, growing instances of RSV among kids, and favorable government support have constantly supported the development of vaccines and antibodies in the past years, propelling the growth of the market.

  • Challenges: Some challenges are also impeding the growth of the market such as high cost of vaccine development and inequitable access to vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies have had substantial difficulties in developing medications to treat RSV, as seen by the approval of only one product, Synagis, in the last two decades. In the late stages of development, a huge number of monoclonal antibody and vaccine candidates have failed to attain the needed efficacy and have suffered serious setbacks.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as use of artificial intelligence (AI) in vaccine and drug design, technological advancements in vaccine administration and competitive pipeline. The use of monoclonal antibodies in neonates to enhance passive immunization is one of the key techniques being researched by pharmaceuticals in their fight against RSV. The pipeline products outperform Synagis and the other technique of vaccination pregnant mothers to provide infants with passive immunization.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market is concentrated. RSV has long been a vaccine target. Vaccines are finally making their way through late-stage testing, despite a number of high-profile trial failures over the years. RSV vaccines developed by Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline are currently in late-stage testing. With its late-stage RSV program, Sanofi is adopting a different track. The company and its partner AstraZeneca are developing a preventive monoclonal antibody for infants, which they plan to submit for FDA clearance next year. Other vaccine and biotechnology companies, such as Bavarian Nordic and Moderna, are in the middle or early stages of RSV testing and are likely to gain a significant share of the market.

The key players of the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market are

  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • AstraZeneca Plc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Bavarian Nordic

  • Moderna Inc.

  • Meissa Vaccines

  • Advaccine

  • Codagenix

The players of the market are focusing on inorganic growth by conducting RSV vaccine clinical trials in order to increase their market share and presence, as well as expanding their capabilities with broader offers to meet growing market demand. Collaborations and partnerships, innovative product releases, and expansions of manufacturing and distribution units are some of the primary strategies used by companies in global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market.

The report includes:

  • An in-depth analysis of the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market by end user, by type, by region, etc.

  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2024 to 2028 for effective decision making.

  • The regional analysis of the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market, including the following regions: The US, Europe and ROW

  • Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

  • Provides an analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market.

  • Assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market has also been forecasted for the period 2024-2028, taking into consideration the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

  • Evaluation of the potential role and efficacy of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and antibodies to improve the market status.

  • Identification of new technological developments, R&D activities, and product launches occurring in the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market.

  • In-depth profiling of the key players, including the assessment of the business overview, market strategies, regional and business segments of the leading players in the market.

  • The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

  • The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ccxpx

