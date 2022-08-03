Global Rubber Compound Market Size Worth USD 12698.4 Million, by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR – Rubber Compound Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The finished rubber material produced by processing a mixture of raw rubber, fillers, and other chemicals is referred to as a Rubber Compound Market . To achieve the specified set of performance requirements, chemicals are utilized to improve the qualities of raw rubber. In different concentrations, substances such as polymers, fillers, antioxidants, curing agents, oil, and accelerators are used to create Rubber Compound Markets. These Rubber Compound Markets are used in the automotive industry. Thus, mounting demand for these products from automotive industries is anticipated to drive the market.

The Global Rubber Compound Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1,2698.4 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 8,182.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Rubber Compound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber), by Processing Method (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Extrusion, Other Processing Methods), by End User (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Story continues

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Rubber Compound market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% during the forecast period.

The Rubber Compound market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 8,182.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,2698.4 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Rubber Compound market.





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased Applications in the Automobile Industry

The Rubber Compound Market is developing at a fast tempo due to growing demand in the car industry. The compound rubber is majorly used withinside the production of tires and seats of the car automobiles. It aids in imparting abrasion resistance, chemical and grease resistance, excellent resistance to petroleum and oil, hot and cold temperature sustainability, excessive tear strength, and ozone resistance to the car rubber components. The improvement withinside the car components and the advent of electrical automobiles will offer a rewarding boom within the car industry, with a purpose to similarly propel the call for Rubber Compound Markets. Furthermore, increased earnings and the easiness of owning and operating motor vehicles will further fuel the market to grow as per the forecast.

Strong Demand from the Industrial Sector

Rubber Compound Markets are used in business sectors for sealing, insulation, and applications. It is utilized in wires due to its energy and resistance to heat and electricity. It is used considerably withinside the insulation of cords and cables due to its sturdiness towards damages and atrocious environmental conditions. It successfully absorbs warmness and power internal and forestalls short circuits. Rubber Compound Markets are utilized in business equipment to shield the device from heat generalization. It tweaks the functioning of the machinery and dissipates heat successfully. Butyl rubber is used considerably in gloves to protect the employees against electric-powered currents and further damages in an industry. Increasing industrialization and the strict rules regarding workforce security are going to propel the demand further. These factors will help drive the Rubber Compound Market per the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/rubber-compound-market-1770

The report on Rubber Compound Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Rubber Compound Market in 2021. Asia Pacific is predicted to steer the Rubber Compound Marketplace proportion due to the growing call for high-quality materials from business sectors in China. Further, evolving client options and growing spending behavior will bolster the call for the product. Additionally, the emergence of numerous production industries and improvement is envisioned to reinforce the boom of the Rubber Compound Market industry.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Rubber Compound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber), by Processing Method (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Extrusion, Other Processing Methods), by End User (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Rubber Compound Market:

Bridgestone Corporation

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd

Trelleborg AB

Eaton Corporation PLC

Continental AG

Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Nichirin Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, TOLINS Tyres Pvt. Ltd introduced T19 Pre-cured Tread Rubber, for truck and bus radials. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Rubber Compound Market?

How will the Rubber Compound Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Rubber Compound Market?

What is the Rubber Compound market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Rubber Compound Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Rubber Compound Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Type Natural Rubber Synthetic Rubber

Processing Method Injection Molding Compression Molding Extrusion Other Processing Methods

End User Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Industrial Machinery & Equipment Other End Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Bridgestone Corporation

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd

Trelleborg AB

Eaton Corporation PLC

Continental AG

Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Nichirin Co. Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

