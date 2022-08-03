U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Global Rubber Compound Market Size Worth USD 12698.4 Million, by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR – Rubber Compound Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·11 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The finished rubber material produced by processing a mixture of raw rubber, fillers, and other chemicals is referred to as a Rubber Compound Market. To achieve the specified set of performance requirements, chemicals are utilized to improve the qualities of raw rubber. In different concentrations, substances such as polymers, fillers, antioxidants, curing agents, oil, and accelerators are used to create Rubber Compound Markets. These Rubber Compound Markets are used in the automotive industry. Thus, mounting demand for these products from automotive industries is anticipated to drive the market.

The Global Rubber Compound Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1,2698.4 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 8,182.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Rubber Compound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber), by Processing Method (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Extrusion, Other Processing Methods), by End User (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/rubber-compound-market-1770/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Rubber Compound market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% during the forecast period.

  • The Rubber Compound market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 8,182.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,2698.4 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Rubber Compound market.     

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased Applications in the Automobile Industry

The Rubber Compound Market is developing at a fast tempo due to growing demand in the car industry. The compound rubber is majorly used withinside the production of tires and seats of the car automobiles. It aids in imparting abrasion resistance, chemical and grease resistance, excellent resistance to petroleum and oil, hot and cold temperature sustainability, excessive tear strength, and ozone resistance to the car rubber components. The improvement withinside the car components and the advent of electrical automobiles will offer a rewarding boom within the car industry, with a purpose to similarly propel the call for Rubber Compound Markets. Furthermore, increased earnings and the easiness of owning and operating motor vehicles will further fuel the market to grow as per the forecast.

Strong Demand from the Industrial Sector

Rubber Compound Markets are used in business sectors for sealing, insulation, and applications. It is utilized in wires due to its energy and resistance to heat and electricity. It is used considerably withinside the insulation of cords and cables due to its sturdiness towards damages and atrocious environmental conditions. It successfully absorbs warmness and power internal and forestalls short circuits. Rubber Compound Markets are utilized in business equipment to shield the device from heat generalization. It tweaks the functioning of the machinery and dissipates heat successfully. Butyl rubber is used considerably in gloves to protect the employees against electric-powered currents and further damages in an industry. Increasing industrialization and the strict rules regarding workforce security are going to propel the demand further. These factors will help drive the Rubber Compound Market per the forecast period.

Benefits of Purchasing Rubber Compound Market Reports:

Benefits of Purchasing Rubber Compound Market Reports:                       

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/rubber-compound-market-1770

The report on Rubber Compound Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Rubber Compound Market in 2021. Asia Pacific is predicted to steer the Rubber Compound Marketplace proportion due to the growing call for high-quality materials from business sectors in China. Further, evolving client options and growing spending behavior will bolster the call for the product. Additionally, the emergence of numerous production industries and improvement is envisioned to reinforce the boom of the Rubber Compound Market industry.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Rubber Compound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber), by Processing Method (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Extrusion, Other Processing Methods), by End User (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Rubber Compound Market:

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation

  • Bando Chemical Industries Ltd

  • Trelleborg AB

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • Continental AG

  • Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • Nichirin Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, TOLINS Tyres Pvt. Ltd introduced T19 Pre-cured Tread Rubber, for truck and bus radials. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Rubber Compound Market?

  • How will the Rubber Compound Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Rubber Compound Market?

  • What is the Rubber Compound market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Rubber Compound Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Rubber Compound Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Natural Rubber

    • Synthetic Rubber

  • Processing Method

    • Injection Molding

    • Compression Molding

    • Extrusion

    • Other Processing Methods

  • End User

    • Automotive & Transportation

    • Building & Construction

    • Industrial Machinery & Equipment

    • Other End Users

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation

  • Bando Chemical Industries Ltd

  • Trelleborg AB

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • Continental AG

  • Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • Nichirin Co. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/rubber-compound-market-1770/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

  • Ethanol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Sugar & Molasses Based, Grain Based, Second Generation), by Purity (Denatured, Undenatured), by Application (Industrial Solvents, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Beverages, Disinfectant), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market by Aviation (Air Supply & Management System, Thermal Management & Control System, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen), by Space (Air Purification & Oxygen Systems, Cabin Pressure & Control System, Sanitary Facilities & Purification Systems, Others), by Fit (OEM, Aftermarket), by Material (Silver, Copper, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), by Platform (Aviation, Space) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Low-VOC Coating Additive Market by type (Rheology modifiers, Dispersants, Defoamer, Wetting agent), by technology: (Water Borne, Powder-based, High Solids, Radiation Cure), by application (Architectural Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Wood Coatings), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Optical Brighteners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Paper, Detergents & Soaps, Fabrics, Synthetics & Plastics ), by End-Use (Consumer Product, Security & Safety, Textiles & Apparel, Packaging), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • B2B Payments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Forging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Techniques (Closed Die Forging, Open Die Forging, Seamless Forging), by Materials (Nickel-Based Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Carbon Steel Alloys), by Industries (Automotive, Aerospace, Railway Heavy Equipment, Wind Power), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Open Banking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Financial Services (Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services), by Distribution channel (Bank Channel, App market, Distributors, Aggregators), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:

 


