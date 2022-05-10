U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.11
    -12.13 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,129.37
    -116.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,610.38
    -12.87 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.87
    -12.21 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -2.39 (-2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    -12.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2320
    -0.1310 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,197.95
    -987.12 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.29
    +44.71 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Global Rubber Market to Reach USD 50 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·5 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global rubber market owing to the leading products in countries including Thailand, China, India, etc. The flourishing manufacturing industry and increasing construction activities in these emerging economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, etc., are also fueling the growth of the market. However, North America and Europe also cover a substantial portion of the global rubber market.

Delhi NCR, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rubber market is growing on account of the expanding production of automobiles, increasing demand for tires and other automotive parts along with increasing use of rubber in the production of non-industrial goods such as cooking spatulas, shower mats, etc…

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global rubber market was worth USD 36.5 billion in the year 2021 and is projected to surpass USD 50 billion by 2028. The global rubber market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the expanding production of automobiles, propelling demand for tires and other automotive parts such as shock absorbers, protective pads, etc. Furthermore, the expanding use of rubber in the production of non-industrial goods such as cooking spatulas, shower mats, dishwashing gloves, etc. However, the negative impact of synthetic rubber on the environment may act as a huge restraining factor for the growth of the global rubber market growth.

Rising Demand for Medical Products is Propelling Global Rubber Market

The increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases along with rising demand for surgical procedures and treatment is propelling the demand for medical devices and equipment and other products. Several of these medical products such as surgical gloves, tubes, stoppers, condoms, breathing bags, prosthetics, implants, catheters, etc., are made of rubber. The demand for surgical gloves registered a tremendous surge post the COVID-19 period, due to which the demand for rubber also surged, propelling the overall market growth.


Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/global-rubber-market/report-sample

Global Rubber Market - By Application

Based on application, the global rubber market is segmented into the tire, non-tire automotive, footwear, industrial goods, and others. The tire segment accounts for the largest market share. The expanding tire production owing to the rising demand for automobiles worldwide acts as a major driving factor for the increasing demand for rubber. The leading tire manufacturers are significantly investing in expanding their production and establishing their manufacturing plants in new geographical locations to boost their market presence, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global rubber market in the forecast period.

Global Rubber Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the global rubber market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global rubber market. However, North America also covers a substantial market share owing to the prominent automotive industry in this region. The rapid technological advancements and expanding domestic production of automotive parts are acting as the major driving factors for this region. Europe is also estimated to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Please Find Press Release of Global Rubber Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-rubber-market-to-reach-usd-50-billion-by-2028

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Rubber Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak tremendously halted the growth of the global rubber market. This is mainly due to the disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chains of the end-user industries including tires, automotive, footwear, industrial goods, etc. Furthermore, several countries including China, India, Brazil, etc., imposed a complete nationwide lockdown due to which production and processing of rubber were also hindered during this period. However, the demand for latex rubber registered significant growth owing to the spike in demand for medical products such as surgical gloves and PPE kits.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global rubber market are ARLANXEO, Unitex Rubber, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Halycon Agri, PetroChina, Ravasco, TSRC Corporation, Tong Thai Rubber Group, LG Chem, Sinopec, ZEON Corporation, Goodyear Tire, and Rubber Company, Versalis S.p.A., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Indolatex Jaya Abadi, Tradewinds Plantation Berhad, Yunnan Goshen Rubber, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Sinochem International, Guangdong Guangken Rubber, and other prominent players.

The market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several industry participants. The companies significantly invest towards expanding their production capacities and establish their presence in new markets to expand their boost. They also focus on improving their distribution channel, which is favoring the growth of the market. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the global rubber market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global rubber market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global rubber market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

  • In September 2021, Weir Minerals, a European premium natural rubber band, along with its partnership with Henkel, a German chemicals company, announced to have developed a mining industry-first solvent-free adhesive for rubber lining applications with zero volatile organic compounds.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Market Coverage

U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Product Service/Segmentation

By Type, By Application, By Region

Key Players

ARLANXEO, Unitex Rubber, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Halcyon Agri, PetroChina, Ravasco, TSRC Corporation, Tong Thai Rubber Group, LG Chem, Sinopec, ZEON Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Versalis S.p.A., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Indolatex Jaya Abadi, Tradewinds Plantation Berhad, Yunnan Goshen Rubber, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Sinochem International, Guangdong Guangken Rubber, and other prominent players.

By Type

  • Natural Rubber

  • Synthetic Rubber

By Application

  • Tire

  • Non-Tire Automotive

  • Footwear

  • Industrial Goods

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


Recommended Stories

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer price

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UPST) Earnings are Mixed, but Institutions are Selling

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), just released their Q1 earnings, we will review their performance, and look into why the stock lost more than half of its value pre-market open.

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Sold its Vroom (VRM) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 10 […]

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Fell More Than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Why Trade Desk Stock Fell 15% in April

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were sliding with the broad market last month, even as there was little news out on the ad tech stock. Investors ditched high-growth, high-priced names throughout April, and Trade Desk was swept up in the sell-off. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock closed the month down 15%.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Peloton stock tumbles on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third quarter earnings for Peleton.

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • Bullish GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$11m bet

    Insiders who bought US$11m worth of GameStop Corp.'s ( NYSE:GME ) stock at an average buy price of US$102 over the last...

  • Upstart Stock Plunges 54% as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

    The artificial-intelligence lending company slashes its full-year revenue outlook, noting the possibilities of a recession.

  • Amazon Should Buy Teladoc Right Now -- Seriously

    For example, it bought Zappos in 2009, Whole Foods in 2017, and MGM this year. Teladoc posted an enormous net loss of $6.67 billion on revenue of around $565 million. It has become painfully clear that Teladoc overpaid for its 2020 purchase of Livongo Health.

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • Bay Area lender Upstart Holdings is teed up to lose half its stock value

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. — one of the few Bay Area companies that went public since 2020 whose stock isn't underwater — took a beating on Tuesday. The drop comes after Upstart cut its full-year revenue outlook on Monday, citing rising interest rates and an uncertain economy. Upstart's market cap rose to nearly $32 billion in the months after it went public in December 2020.