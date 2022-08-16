U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Global Rubber Tracks Market 2022-2028: Key Players Alpine Track Systems, B. Braun Melsungen, McLaren, Soucy Holding & Others Driving 4.2% Annual Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rubber Tracks Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Rubber Track Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Triangular Tracks and Regular Tracks), by Product (Tires and Ladder Frame), and by Application (Agricultural Machinery, Construction Machinery, and Military Machinery) Forecast Period (2022-2028)

The global rubber track market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Some of the market's important trends include increasing demand for military vehicles across the land, sea, and air platforms, modernizing military fleets by inducting newer generation vehicle platforms and increasing desire for simulation-based training for military personnel. Rubber track pads of the finest quality and reliability have been manufactured for military vehicles and other tracked vehicles for many years, but today's tracks must meet all applicable standards and circumstances.

New versions of these goods have been introduced to the market as a result of significant advancements in track materials and trackpads. For instance, in May 2021, vehicle manufacturer Supacat and composite rubber track (CRT) maker Soucy International Inc, partnered to provide rubber tracks that will be used on the UK's fleet of armored vehicles, by the country's Armed Forces.

The global rubber track market is segmented based on type, product, and application. Based on type, the market is classified into triangular tracks and regular tracks. Based on the product, the market is segmented into tires and ladder frames. Based on application, the market is sectioned into agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and military machinery. Among applications, agricultural machinery is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing adoption of rubber tracks in agricultural tractors, as they provide exceptional control in driving on wet surfaces.

The demand for high horsepower vehicles from the agricultural sector is further advancing the adoption of rubber tracks for weight reduction and to enable swift operations. These factors are contributing significantly to the growth of the rubber tracks market. For instance, in April 2021 Nashville, Tenn. Firestone Ag introduced the New Maxi-Tri X Rubber Agricultural Tracks Firestone Maxi-TRI X rubber tracks are designed with a large surface for optimized tread life. Maxi-TRI X tracks include Firestone's Pro-Edge design to help prevent damage from bending and stress. Firestone Maxi-TRI X tracks are developed to minimize soil compaction while promoting traction, mud clean-out, and reduced mud lift-up.

Market Segmentation

  1. Global Rubber Track Market Research and Analysis by Type.

  2. Global Rubber Track Market Research and Analysis by Product.

  3. Global Rubber Track Market Research and Analysis by Application.

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global rubber track market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global rubber track market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global rubber track market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Segmentation

5. Regional Analysis

6. Company Profiles

 Companies Mentioned

  • Amsino International, Inc.

  • Alpine Track Systems

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Dominion Equipment Parts, LLC

  • Global Track Warehouse USA

  • GRUPPO MINITOP SRL

  • Leach Lewis Rubber Tracks Ltd.

  • Mattracks, Inc.

  • McLaren Industries, Inc.

  • Prowler Industries

  • Soucy Holding Inc.

  • Superior Tire & Rubber Corp.

  • VMT International

  • Zhejiang Jiuyun Vehicle Parts Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kawzy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rubber-tracks-market-2022-2028--key-players-alpine-track-systems-b-braun-melsungen-mclaren-soucy-holding--others-driving-4-2-annual-growth-301606576.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

