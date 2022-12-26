U.S. markets closed

Global Rum Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rum estimated at US$15. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rum Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032814/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light / Gold Rum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dark Rum segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Rum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.



White Rum Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR

In the global White Rum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.
Davide Campari-Milano Spa
Demerara Distillers Ltd.
Diageo Plc
LT Group Inc.
Nova Scotia Spirit Co.
Pernod Ricard SA
Suntory Holdings Ltd.
William Grant & Sons Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032814/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rum - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Rum Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Rum by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light/
Gold Rum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Light / Gold Rum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Light / Gold Rum by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dark
Rum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Dark Rum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Dark Rum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Rum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for White Rum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for White Rum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum by
Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White
Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: China Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Rum by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: France Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light /
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum by
Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White
Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rum by Type -
Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rum by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rum by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light/
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light /
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: India Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: India 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light /
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White
Rum and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rum by Type -
Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rum by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Rum by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rum by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light/
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light /
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White
Rum and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Rum by Type -
Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rum by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Rum by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light /
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light /
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 104: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light/
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 107: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White
Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White
Rum and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Rum by Type -
Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rum by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold
Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Rum Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rum by Type - Light / Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Africa Historic Review for Rum by Type - Light /
Gold Rum, Dark Rum, White Rum and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Light / Gold Rum, Dark
Rum, White Rum and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032814/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


