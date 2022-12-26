U.S. markets closed

Global Ruthenium Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

·21 min read
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ruthenium estimated at US$4. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ruthenium Industry"
Automobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Ruthenium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$928.7 Million by the year 2027.



Refinery Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global Refinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$651.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$927.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
American Elements
Apeiron Synthesis
BASF
Dyesol
Heraeus Holding GmbH
Johnson Matthey
Merck KGaA
Oxkem
Strem Chemicals Inc.
Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032815/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

