Global SaaS-based SCM Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SaaS-based SCM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global SaaS-based SCM market reached a value of US$ 6.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based supply chain management (SCM) refers to a software application used for on-premise and on-cloud management of supply chain processes. The software maintains the record of the inventory to increase productivity, eliminate duplication of work and standardize processes. It acts as a flexible system that automatically re-configures business processes based upon the current requirements. It also aids in minimizing capital expenses and operating costs and provides a faster return on investment with a limited workforce. As a result, it is commonly used for sourcing and procurement, order management, demand and operations planning and inventory, warehouse, and transportation management.

Rapid industrialization, along with increasing digitization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations and manufacturing units are adopting automated and pre-programmed machinery to minimize the costs and overall time taken to produce goods or cater services. SaaS-based SCM tools provide constant monitoring and operational security, which is increasing their demand across various sectors. In line with this, these tools also store data on servers, thereby preventing the sudden loss of information due to uncertainties.

Additionally, various innovations, such as integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of hybrid and pay-as-you-go models for public and private deployments, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Organizations are adopting these solutions for cost comparison, enhanced uptime, reliability and monitoring of supply and demand. Other factors, including the growing demand for solutions for improved traceability and visibility in the supply chain, along with developments in the information technology (IT) sector, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Blue Yonder Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.), Highjump Software Inc. (Korber AG), International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.), Kinaxis Inc., Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.), Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.

Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What is the market size for the global SaaS-based SCM market?
2. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market growth?
3. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market drivers?
4. What are the key industry trends in the global SaaS-based SCM market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global SaaS-based SCM market?
6. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by solution?
7. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by deployment mode?
8. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by end user?
9. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by vertical?
10. What are the major regions in the global SaaS-based SCM market?
11. Who are the key companies/players in the global SaaS-based SCM market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global SaaS-based SCM Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 Public
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Private
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hybrid
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Transportation Management
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Inventory and Warehouse Management
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Sourcing and Procurement Management
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Order Management
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Demand and Operations Planning
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Vertical
10.1 Consumer Goods and Retail
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Food and Beverages
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Manufacturing
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Transportation and Logistics
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Blue Yonder Inc
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Descartes Systems Group Inc
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Highjump Software Inc. (Korber AG)
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Kinaxis Inc
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Logility Inc. (American Software, Inc.)
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Manhattan Associates Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Oracle Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 SAP SE
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yj4gyh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-saas-based-scm-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301492973.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

