U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,937.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,093.00
    +9.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.89
    +1.21 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.92
    -0.75 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6980
    +0.5170 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,363.60
    -51.63 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.03
    -3.38 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.42
    -22.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Global SaaS Escrow Services Market Report 2023: Rise of Small and Medium Sized Entrepreneurs Bolsters Demand

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global SaaS Escrow Services Market

Global SaaS Escrow Services Market
Global SaaS Escrow Services Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SaaS Escrow Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Cloud Type, By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global SaaS Escrow Services Market size is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Adoption of SaaS Escrow Services

The rise of entrepreneurs in small & medium organizations has been significant in the last few decades. Increasing demand for cloud-based services due to the advantages offered, like business flexibility and cost reduction, proves to be a significant advantage for startup businesses. The need for SaaS-based services is increasing due to the growth of these enterprises, including SMEs. Many IT enterprises need advanced technological SaaS escrow services to flourish their businesses and leave their footprints in numerous geographies. The SaaS escrow services provide various functional advantages and actively contribute to the market's expansion. . The benefits and the rising adoption of SaaS escrow services by many organizations are expected to surge the market growth during the projection period.

Accurate Data and Business Assurance

If the necessary SaaS vendor gets bankrupt and the user loses access to their data, it can be catastrophic for the company. The cost of the SaaS escrow is generally a small percentage of an investment in technology. Investing in a SaaS escrow solution will ensure business continuity and mitigate the risks associated with modern cloud service delivery methods and the service provider's rising responsibility. The SaaS escrow service provides accurate and up-to-date data while also providing business continuity assurance will aid to boost the SaaS escrow services market expansion.

Cloud Type Outlook

Based on Cloud Type, the market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. The private cloud segment acquired a prominent revenue share in the SaaS escrow services market in 2021. The growth is attributed because the private cloud providing an easier way to meet regulatory compliance requirements. Private cloud deals with their workloads like confidential documents, intellectual property, personally identifiable information (PII), medical records, and financial or other sensitive data.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hardware Configuration Services, Data Services, Legal Counseling Services and Others. The hardware configuration services segment held the highest revenue share in the SaaS escrow services market in 2021. This is because they allow the user to define I/O (input/output) configurations to hardware and software from a single interactive surface. This means that computer specialists can enhance hardware performance by tweaking some configurations. Hardware devices have specific configuration settings that can impact the user system's net performance and functionality.

Enterprise Size Outlook

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises. The small & medium-sized enterprises segment acquired a significant revenue share in the SaaS escrow services market in 2021. This is due to the shift of smaller companies towards Escrow vendors to develop robust SaaS continuity solutions. These solutions continue services if something happens to the SaaS vendor.

Vertical Outlook

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others. The IT & telecom segment led the SaaS escrow services market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. The growth is because of the usage of SaaS escrow to mitigate the risk of technology acquisition. With an escrow contract, the developer's software code and other IP are put in a secure account held by the escrow representative, a trusted independent third party on the cloud or internet.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America region generated the highest revenue share in the SaaS escrow services market in 2021. This is due to the increase in the utilization of SaaS escrow services in the BFSI, healthcare, retail, and other sectors to enhance the businesses and the customer experience. Also, there is rising adoption of various cloud-based services and solutions, which is expected to propel the usage of SaaS escrow.

Key Market Players

  • NCC Group plc

  • Iron Mountain Incorporated

  • Ardas International, Inc

  • Escrowtech International, Inc

  • Harbinger Group Pty Ltd

  • Legal Escrow & Arbitration Services Limited

  • PRAXIS Technology Escrow, LLC

  • SES

  • Escrow4all B.V.s

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

267

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$5235.9 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$12364 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.3%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7q4397-saas?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla $2.9 Billion Battery Materials Order Sends L&F Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s L&F Co. jumped as much as 19% after winning a $2.9 billion order from Tesla Inc. and its affiliates to provide cathode materials, a key component in electric vehicle batteries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Eki

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • An Emirati businessman recurs in the Adani group's offshore dealings

    Within the corporate network of India’s Adani group, the names of some people pop up again and again, linked to multiple offshore entities of unclear purpose or labyrinthine structure. In the wake of Hindenburg Research’s accusations of fraud in the Adani group, these people and entities invite questions. Who are they? And, within the group, what precisely do they do?

  • Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries

    Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. Gold is having a negative month as the market is expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

  • Virgin Galactic's Loss Could Widen as Operating Costs Balloon

    Virgin Galactic releases its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings this week as the company nears commercial space flights.