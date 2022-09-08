U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.95
    +20.08 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,698.17
    +116.89 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,856.88
    +64.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.19
    +10.19 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    +1.77 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.20
    -8.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    +0.15 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2750
    +0.0100 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0040
    +0.2660 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,272.54
    +395.68 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.56
    +0.76 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.10
    +25.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Global SaaS Management Platform Market to Generate Revenue of $7,430 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Global SaaS management platform market generated sales of $ 4,679.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of $ 7,430 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.

New Delhi, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last few years, cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) has become an increasingly popular option for business services, and new SaaS management platforms are seeing increased demand from businesses. As per Astute Analytica’s study on global SaaS Management Platform market, the cloud segment is holding over 29% market share. The main reasons for this are the increased efficiency and flexibility offered by these platforms, as well as their ability to provide real-time insight into company operations.

One of the leading SaaS applications is Salesforce. This platform is used by businesses of all sizes to manage their sales processes, customer accounts, and inventory. Our study suggests that most of the consumer prefer salesforce because it offers a wide range of features that allow businesses to manage their operations more effectively. Another popular application is Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). This platform is used to manage identities and access rights for employees, customers, and partners across multiple organizations. It also provides administrators with centralized control over resources such as email, and calendar.

Get sample copy of this report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saas-management-platform-market

As per our study, top five players in the global SaaS management platform market are BetterCloud, Productiv, Zylo, Blissfully, and Zluri. These Players are collectively holding over 25% market share. Wherein, BetterCloud, Productiv, and Zylo are leading the market with highest share.

Despite the fact that most businesses in the SaaS management platform market are still forced to rely on legacy systems and processes when it comes to managing their SaaS services, there's been a dramatic increase in demand for SaaS management platforms in recent years. This is because these platforms allow businesses to manage their SaaS services more effectively and efficiently, reducing the amount of time they need to spend on administrative tasks.

Indeed, a study by Astute Analytica has found that over 86% of large businesses in the global SaaS management platform market currently use a SaaS management platform. This figure is likely to continue to grow, as the ability to manage SaaS services effectively is seen as a key advantage for businesses competing in the modern economy.

Astute Analytica Survey Says Lack of Understanding is the Leading Obstacle in SaaS Management Platform Market

A survey by Astute Analytica of 43 SaaS management platforms found that 79% of respondents said their platform is used exclusively for SaaS management and governance, up from 60% in 2016. The remaining 21% of respondents use their platform for other purposes.

The top three reasons for using a SaaS management platform were to improve overall business performance (37%), optimize operations (34%) and simplify compliance (29%). Nearly half of respondents (48 percent) plan to add or increase their use of a SaaS management platform in the next 12 months, with increasing maturity and complexity of SaaS deployments driving this need. A lack of understanding about how their software functions was the No. 1 obstacle to using a management platform, cited by 66% of respondents.

Many organizations in the SaaS management platform market are starting to rely heavily on SaaS applications, which has created challenges for enterprise users who need to manage these applications and databases across multiple dev, test and production environments. This problem is compounded by the fact that many corporate IT departments are not experts in software development and don't have the resources to manage these deployments themselves. Moreover, this increased popularity has led to a proliferation of PaaS options, making it harder for organizations to decide which platform to deploy. That's where management platforms come in.

It has also been found in the global SaaS management platform market that only 66% of respondents use SaaS management platform from a commercial vendor. Meanwhile, 9% are using open-source platforms and 21% are using homegrown tools. The main reasons for not using a commercial platform were budgetary concerns (48%) and complexity (41%). Nearly half of all respondents cited the need to customize or build on top of the platform (47%), indicating that many companies feel their needs are not well addressed by these platforms. In addition, 13% say they have not found a commercially available platform that meets their specific needs.

Astute Analytica’s survey on SaaS management platform market provides valuable insights into common issues faced when managing SaaS applications such as inadequate collaboration tools, data inconsistency between different dev, test and production environments, cross-functional team overloads, and siloed development cultures.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/saas-management-platform-market

Banking Financial Services and Insurance Industry to Hold More than 36% Share of Global SaaS Management Platform Market  

As the world moves towards an era of digital transformation, technology is changing rapidly across many industries. One such industry that is seeing a lot of change is banking and financial services. Banks are now moving away from traditional software applications and into the world of cloud-based solutions. This shift is driven by a number of reasons, including the cost savings that can be realized through using cloud-based solutions and the enhanced security that comes with using cloud-based platforms.

One reason for the high demand from BFSI in the global SaaS management platform market is that these companies are looking to shrink operational costs while increasing their agility and effectiveness in managing their businesses. In addition, many of these organizations are moving away from on-premises software and towards cloud-based models. This influx of demand will be fueled by increasing adoption of agile software development methodologies and big data analytics. In addition, customers are demanding more flexible delivery models that can accommodate alterations to their business strategies on an as-needed basis.

To meet these demands, BFSI are increasingly adopting cutting-edge SaaS management platforms that provide comprehensive capabilities across all aspects of system administration and application management. These platforms provide users with fast and easy access to performance data, application logs, and incident histories in order to identify and address issues quickly.

According to Astute Analytica’s study, many BFSI perceive SaaS as a better option given its scalability, adaptability, automated managed workflow and improved security. In addition, the ease of use of SaaS tools has played a role in attracting these users, who see the platform as an extension of their own knowledge rather than a new set of tools to learn.

Top Players in Global SaaS Management Platform Market

  • Alpin

  • Applogie

  • Apptio

  • Aspera Technologies

  • AvePoint

  • Basaas

  • BetterCloud

  • Billisimo

  • Binadox

  • Blissfully

  • Chargebee

  • Cleanshelf

  • Cloudability

  • CoreView

  • Kaseya

  • Lyme

  • MailSlurp

  • Productiv

  • Quadrotech

  • SaaSLicense

  • Torii

  • Zylo

  • Zluri

  • Other Prominent Players

Global SaaS Management Platform Market

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2021

US$ 4,679.3 Million

Market Outlook for 2030

US$ 7,430 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

13.2%

Historic Data

2017-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Companies Profiled                                                                     

Alpin, Applogie, Apptio, Aspera Technologies, AvePoint, Basaas, BetterCloud, Billisimo, Binadox, Blissfully, Chargebee, Cleanshelf, Cloudability, CoreView, Kaseya, Lyme, MailSlurp, Productiv, Quadrotech, SaaSLicense, Torii, Zylo, Zluri, Other Prominent Players

Segments Covered

By Application, By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Customization Options

Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saas-management-platform-market

About Astute Analytica 
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • After Disappointing Data, Imara Offloads It Sickle Cell Candidate, Shares Surge

    Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has agreed to divest tovinontrine (IMR-687) and all other assets related to its PDE9 program to Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Inc. In addition to $250,000 previously paid by Cardurion upon execution of a non-binding term sheet, the aggregate purchase price consists of an upfront payment of $34.75 million and $60 million as milestone payments. In case of termination, the company would be obligated to pay a fee of $1.5 million Cardurion. In April, Imara posted interim analyses

  • Nio Joins Geely And Other Peers In Expressing Indifference To Nvidia's Export Ban

    Chinese electric car maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) joined others in the industry denying any impact from U.S. restrictions on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip sales to China, CNBC reports. Now the U.S. requires Nvidia to get a license for future export to China for certain products, citing national security concerns. The new U.S. restrictions target Nvidia's A100 and H100 products, whose sales are part of its more significant data center business. Nvidia expects to lose $400 million or 10.6% of its d

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Tech job postings surge in NC with Google, Apple competing for workers

    Big tech companies are competing for key hires in the Triangle, causing some smaller companies to get aggressive in advertising roles and flaunting benefits.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.

  • Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands

    The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc, his space tourism company SpaceX, Boring and others intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin more than 36,000% over two years and then let it crash.

  • Apple Freezes Prices. It’s Designed to Keep Consumers Spending.

    Never mind better battery life or a fancier camera, the biggest innovation from Apple’s latest product launch was a price freeze.

  • Exclusive-German economy ministry reviews measures to curb China business

    Germany's economy ministry is considering a raft of measures to make business with China less attractive as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The measures could include reducing or even scrapping investment and export guarantees for China and no longer promoting trade fairs and manager training there, those people said. Loans from state lender KfW could be re-directed to projects in other Asian countries, such as Indonesia, in line with attempts to diversify trade and increase business with democracies.

  • Is The Russian Oil Price Cap Worth It?

    The decision by the G7 to implement a price cap on Russian oil comes with plenty of risks, and European nations are already dealing with the fallout