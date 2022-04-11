U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Global SAAS (Software-as-a-Service) market size to garner strong returns through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The latest research report on 'global SAAS (software-as-a-service) market' seeks to provide detailed insights pertaining to revenue, size, share of the industry, while elaborating on driving forces in relation to the industry's historic, present, and future outlook.

Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global SAAS (software-as-a-service) market was worth USD 130.69 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to garner sizeable valuation by the year 2027.


Notably, aforementioned highlights will help business players, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in developing solid plans to garner significant profits in the assessment years.

In-depth segmentation studies encompassing application terrain, deployment model, enterprise size, and end-user scope are also offered for an inclusive picture of the industry. Moreover, the research literature goes on to examine trends across key regions including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. At last, several tactics such as strategic alliances and innovative product development are considered to assist companies in making well-informed decisions, along with a top-to-bottom overview of the industry's supply chain.

The industry is primarily driven by increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as widespread public & hybrid cloud adoption, corporate outsourcing, and rapid digitalization. Extensive leveraging of social media and instant messaging by businesses is encouraging the integration of SaaS solutions.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4814128/

Notably, with increasing corporate outsourcing and globalisation, organisations are expanding their boundaries to provide services to clients all over the world. They require trustworthy business data in order to enhance staff investment strategies and identify potential issues and their causes, which is augmenting the market trends.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged the use of on-demand, scalable cloud models to achieve cost efficiency and business continuity. It provides enterprises with the impetus they require to accelerate their digital business transformation initiatives, which in turn is aiding is industry expansion.

Market segment overview:

Based on enterprise size, the market is split into SME, and large enterprises. In terms of deployment model, the industry is divided into hybrid cloud, private cloud, and public cloud.

On the basis of application gamut of global SAAS (software-as-a-service) market, customer relation management (CRM) segment is expected to hold 34.96% of revenue share during the analysis timeframe.

With respect to end-user scope, BFSI segment is anticipated to progress with a health CAGR during the forecast duration.

Regional scope:

As per expert opinion, North America industry held the largest revenue share in 2021. Whereas Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a rapid rate during the study duration. This growth is attributed to usage of SaaS solutions for operations like e-commerce, web hosting, corporate resource planning, customer relationship management, and others.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-saas-software-as-a-service-market-2022-edition-analysis-by-end-user-application-deployment-model-enterprise-size-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2022-2027

Competitive dashboard:

DocuSign, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Adobe, Inc., Alphabet, Inc/, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce, and Microsoft Corporation are the major players in global SAAS (software-as-a-service) market. To improve their position, these industry giants are pursuing mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and creative launches.

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by Enterprise Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • SME

  • Large Enterprises

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Hybrid Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Public Cloud

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

  • Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

  • Human Resource Management (HRM)

  • Supply Chain Management (SCM)

  • Others

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • IT & Telecom

  • Retail

  • Education

  • Others

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • France

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

Global SAAS (software-as-a-service) Market, Company profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • DocuSign, Inc.

  • Amazon.com, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • ServiceNow

  • Adobe, Inc.

  • Alphabet, Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Salesforce

  • Microsoft Corporation

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global SAAS Market: Product Overview

4. Global SAAS Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on SAAS Market

4.3 Global SAAS Market

5. Global SAAS Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global SAAS Market By End User

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global SAAS Market: By End User (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By BFSI?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Retail - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Education - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global SAAS Market: Analysis By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global SAAS Market: By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Customer Relationship Management (CRM)?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Human Resource Management (HRM)?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.5 By Supply Chain Management (SCM)?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global SAAS Market By Deployment Model

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global SAAS Market: By Deployment Model (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Public Cloud - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Private Cloud - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.4 By Hybrid Cloud - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global SAAS Market By Enterprise Size

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global SAAS Market: By Enterprise Size (2021 & 2027)

8.2 By SME?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.3 By Large - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9. Global SAAS Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global SAAS Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

10. North America SAAS Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 North America SAAS Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.2 North America SAAS Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By End User (BFSI, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Healthcare, Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Management (HRM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

11. Europe SAAS Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11.1 Europe SAAS Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.2 Europe SAAS Market: Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By End User (BFSI, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Healthcare, Others)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Management (HRM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Others)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

12. Asia-Pacific SAAS Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12.1 Asia-Pacific SAAS Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.2 Asia-Pacific SAAS Market: Prominent Companies

12.3 Market Segmentation By End User (BFSI, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Healthcare, Others)

12.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Management (HRM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Others)

12.5 Market Segmentation By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

12.6 Market Segmentation By Enterprise Size (SME, Large)

13. Global SAAS Market Dynamics

13.1 Global SAAS Market Drivers

13.2 Global SAAS Market Restraints

13.3 Global SAAS Market Trends

14. Market Attractiveness

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SAAS Market - By End User (Year 2027)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SAAS Market - By Application (Year 2027)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SAAS Market - By Deployment Model (Year 2027)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SAAS Market - By Enterprise Size (Year 2027)

14.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SAAS Market - By Region (Year 2027)

15. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The enterprise mobility management market is projected to experience healthy growth over the forthcoming period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets. The enterprise mobility management is a collection of software, policies, tools, and processes that allow organizations to securely empower the employee usage of mobile devices as well as applications to access corporate data. EMM solutions enables employees to be more productive at work since IT departments can give them the data and applications that the employees need to perform work related responsibilities on mobile devices. The enterprise mobility management software, through its inherent design, helps organizations with BYOD (bring your own device) environments to effectively manage a variety of different device types on its networks.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.aeresearch.net/


