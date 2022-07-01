U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

The Global Sachet Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 2.33 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period

·3 min read
ReportLinker

Global Sachet Packaging Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the sachet packaging market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 33 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sachet Packaging Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096236/?utm_source=GNW
93% during the forecast period. Our report on the sachet packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of green packaging and sustainability options, rising demand for functional packaging, and increasing demand for food packaging.
The sachet packaging market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The sachet packaging market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Consumer goods
• Food and beverage
• Healthcare
• Industrial

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the introduction of active packaging emitting sachets as one of the prime reasons driving the sachet packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of algae-based bioplastics and the emergence of recyclable plastic sachet packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sachet packaging market covers the following areas:
• Sachet packaging market sizing
• Sachet packaging market forecast
• Sachet packaging market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sachet packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, American Towelette Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Ultra Seal Corp. Also, the sachet packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096236/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


