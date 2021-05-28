Global Safe City Technologies & Market Report 2021: Upgrading of Outdated Safe City Elements / The Biden Effect / Natural Disasters / Terrorism & Crime / Multi-technology Systems / Soft Elements
This "Safe City Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market
Major shifts in technologies are fueling the digital transformations of urban security, changing our businesses and lives. New advancements in Artificial Intelligence, 5-G connectivity, Face Recognition, Video Analytics, Big Data, Emergency Traffic Management, PSIM, PSAP, NG911 and GIS Based Emergency Notification offer great opportunities to those who best understand how to capitalize on change.
Crime, traffic control, terror and natural disasters have long been recognized as major challenges to sustainable cities and have a significant impact on quality of life and economic development. To handle their huge responsibilities, law enforcement, public safety and municipal bodies consider a more comprehensive approach that includes new synergies between early warnings and real-time circumstances, providing a complete cycle for intelligence, evidence, response and investigations.
The Chinese and the U.S. markets will continue to dominate the global one, holding together over 32% of market during the forecast period.
According to the report, the 2021-2026 Safe City market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
Demand for multi-technology Safe City systems.
Urban terror and crime mitigation.
Natural disasters
Increasing value-added Safe City systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).
Upgrading of outdated Safe City elements.
The "Biden Effect".
China and India internal security policy.
Why Buy this Safe City Technologies & & Market - 2021-2026 Report?
A. Questions answered in this report include:
What will the Safe City market size be in 2022-2026?
What are the main Safe City technology trends?
Where and what are the Safe City market opportunities?
What are the Safe City market drivers and inhibitors?
Who are the key Safe City vendors?
What are the challenges to the Safe City market penetration?
B. The Global Safe City Market size data is analyzed via independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent in the global Safe City market is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 11 Technologies:
Command & Control Systems
Video Surveillance, Analytics & Storage
Cyber Security
Emergency Traffic Management
Location Based Emergency Notification
Physical Identity & Access Management (PIAM)
Physical Security Info. Management (PSIM)
Public Safety Communications
Standoff Tracking & Biometrics
Big Data & AI
Other Technologies and Services
By 20 National Markets:
U.S.
Canada
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
France
Germany
Italy
Scandinavia
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
GCC (Exlcluding SA)
Rest of MEA
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Market Reports Summaries
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2019-2026 market
D. The Safe City Market report includes the following 9 appendices:
Appendix A: Market Background for 24 Countries
Appendix B: Post Coronavirus Pandemic Global Security Concerns
Appendix C: Global Risks 2020: A Regional Perceptive
Appendix D: Global Geopolitical Scenario: 2026 Outlook
Appendix E: Global Terror Threats
Appendix F: The Safe City Industry
Appendix G: Safe City Industry Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
Appendix H: Security & Safety Product Standards
Appendix I: Abbreviations
E. The Report presents 33 leading companies operating in the market:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgbd52
