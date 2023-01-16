U.S. markets closed

Global Safety Eyewear Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2028 at a 4.5% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Safety Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Military and Others), By Product (Non-prescription and Prescription), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Safety Eyewear Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Safety-related eyewear can include both prescription and non-prescription lenses and frames. An eyewear must meet an extremely high standard of impact resistance, frequently making them impenetrable, in order to be qualified for use while being worn in dangerous situations. Additionally, their form and design have to be such that they provide the worker wearing them with the most amount of protection while also being comfortable.

In order for workers to perform their duties completely and efficiently, safety eyewear must also guarantee that they have the proper vision. The use of safety eyewear is crucial for every work, where, there is a risk or danger to the eyes. Workers' eyes are clearly at risk at places of employment including factories, industries, and research labs. When dangerous chemicals, grease, oil splashes, or vapors come in contact with the eye, some of these risks are categorized as chemical hazards.

Market Growth Factors
Rising Cases Of Eye Disorders

Worldwide productivity losses due to eye impairment are expected to cost US$411 billion annually, placing a significant financial burden on the entire world. Uncorrected refractive errors as well as cataracts are the main causes of vision loss and blindness. At least 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from a near- or distance-vision impairment. Nearly half of these cases, or at least 1 billion, involved vision damage that either might have been avoided or is still unaddressed.

Growing Environmental Pollution Boosting Need For Protective Eyewear

The health of people is seriously impacted as air pollution increases. In addition to the regular urban pollution and smoke from forest fires, these pollutants have an impact on ground-level ozone, particulate matter, nitrogen, sulfur dioxide, dioxide, lead, and carbon monoxide. The effects of common air pollution on the eyes might range from minor to severe. According to several researches, conjunctivitis cases are rising along with overall air pollution levels. Particularly nitrogen dioxide can irritate the eyes.

Marketing Restraining Factor
Low Grade Safety Eyewear Being Marketed

Making sure safety eyewear provides sufficient protection is vital from a moral, financial, and legal standpoint. Sales and demand for safety eyewear are suffering dramatically as a result of the market's abundance of inexpensive and inferior substitutes. There are many alternatives with lower prices and worse effectiveness due to the strong demand and limited supply of effective eye wears.

Product Outlook

Based on product, the safety eyewear market is segmented into prescription and non-prescription. In 2021, the non-prescription segment dominated the safety eyewear market with the maximum revenue share. This is due to the fact the bulk of safety eyewear is purchased for the labor force to protect the eyes from debris and dangerous substances. Non-prescription eyewear is typically used by people who can no longer see small text.

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the safety eyewear market is fragmented into oil & gas, construction, mining, industrial manufacturing, military and others. In 2021, construction segment covered a substantial revenue share in the safety eyewear market in 2021.Working with large machinery, scaling huge buildings, and handling hazardous materials puts the lives of construction workers in danger. Wearing eye protection all the times is one of the most crucial safety precautions that construction workers can take.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the safety eyewear market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the safety eyewear market by generating the highest revenue share. The implementation of stringent rules and regulations by federal agencies such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), and other regulatory bodies regarding safety codes and norms at workplaces are expected to accelerate the region's growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Company, Bolle Safety (Bolle Brands Group) (A&M Capital Europe), Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, Radians, Inc. (Safety Supply Corporation), MEDOP SA, Gateway Safety, Inc., MCR Safety, and Uvex Group.

Scope of the Study
By Application

  • Industrial Manufacturing

  • Mining

  • Oil & Gas

  • Construction

  • Military

  • Others

By Product

  • Non-prescription

  • Prescription

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • 3M Company

  • Bolle Safety (Bolle Brands Group) (A&M Capital Europe)

  • Pyramex Safety Products, LLC

  • Radians, Inc. (Safety Supply Corporation)

  • MEDOP SA

  • Gateway Safety, Inc.

  • MCR Safety

  • Uvex Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Global Safety Eyewear Market by Application

Chapter 4. Global Safety Eyewear Market by Product

Chapter 5. Global Safety Eyewear Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ci28v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

