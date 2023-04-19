Global Safety Knives Market to 2030: Rising Demand for Safety Knives at Work Places Drives Growth
Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Knives Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global safety knives market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
HTK Company
Safety knives are knives that are used for opening packaging, cartons, and boxes. Safety Knives are of different types namely fully automatic retractable safety knives, semi-automatic retractable safety knives, concealed blade safety knives, and many more. Moreover, individuals can get safety knives from Home center & hardware, mass retail, e commerce, industrial shops, and others.
Growing demand for safety knives at work places around the globe is expected to provide potential opportunities for safety knives manufacturers. Safety knives features a spring-back mechanism that allows the blade to retract when the knife loses contact with the cutting surface. Safety knives can be used for multiple purposes and finds application across a wide range of professions and industries. These benefits offered by safety knives are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The knife doesn't the same results after it becomes blunt. Many knives don't offer easy-to-replace blades, due to which companies have to spend more money for purchasing new safety knives. However, self-retracting safety knives offer replaceable blades, which helps company to save money. This feature of the self-retracting safety knife has led to the increasing demand for safety knives from various industries such as food, retail, construction, medical, warehousing, automotive among others.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global safety knives market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global safety knives market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, safety knives manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global safety knives market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Safety Knives Market, By Product Type:
Fully Automatic Retractable Safety Knives
Semi-Automatic Retractable Safety Knives
Concealed Blade Safety Knives
Other
Global Safety Knives Market, By Distribution Channel:
Home Center & Hardware
Mass Retail
E-Commerce
Industrial
Others
Global Safety Knives Market, By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
