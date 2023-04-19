Global Safety Knives Market to 2030: Rising Demand for Safety Knives at Work Places Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Knives Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global safety knives market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

HTK Company

Safety knives are knives that are used for opening packaging, cartons, and boxes. Safety Knives are of different types namely fully automatic retractable safety knives, semi-automatic retractable safety knives, concealed blade safety knives, and many more. Moreover, individuals can get safety knives from Home center & hardware, mass retail, e commerce, industrial shops, and others.



Growing demand for safety knives at work places around the globe is expected to provide potential opportunities for safety knives manufacturers. Safety knives features a spring-back mechanism that allows the blade to retract when the knife loses contact with the cutting surface. Safety knives can be used for multiple purposes and finds application across a wide range of professions and industries. These benefits offered by safety knives are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



The knife doesn't the same results after it becomes blunt. Many knives don't offer easy-to-replace blades, due to which companies have to spend more money for purchasing new safety knives. However, self-retracting safety knives offer replaceable blades, which helps company to save money. This feature of the self-retracting safety knife has led to the increasing demand for safety knives from various industries such as food, retail, construction, medical, warehousing, automotive among others.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global safety knives market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global safety knives market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, safety knives manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global safety knives market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Safety Knives Market, By Product Type:

Fully Automatic Retractable Safety Knives

Semi-Automatic Retractable Safety Knives

Concealed Blade Safety Knives

Other

Global Safety Knives Market, By Distribution Channel:

Home Center & Hardware

Mass Retail

E-Commerce

Industrial

Others

Global Safety Knives Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

