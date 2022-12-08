U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.00
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,673.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,533.00
    +23.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.41
    +1.40 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +0.65 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8200
    +0.2960 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.66
    +42.03 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.10
    -5.93 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.91
    -3.28 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Global Safety Valves Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Safety Valves estimated at US$3. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032821/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

The Safety Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$839.6 Million by the year 2027.



Cast Iron Segment to Record 7% CAGR

In the global Cast Iron segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$556 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$868.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Alfa Laval
Baker Hughes
Bosch Rexroth
Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Danfoss
Emerson Electric Co.
Forbes Marshall
General Electric
IMI Plc
LESER GmbH & Co. KG
Spirax Sarco Limited
Weir Group Plc


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032821/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Safety Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Safety Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cast
Iron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Alloy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Alloy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Safety Valves Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron,
Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless Steel,
Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction and
Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building &
Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron,
Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless Steel,
Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction and
Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: UK Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building &
Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Russia Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building &
Construction and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil &
Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Valves by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic,
Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032821/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Surge as Winter Blast Stokes Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped for a third session as a blast of unusually cold weather across the northern half of the continent tests its resilience to a historic energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Musk Spars With San Franc

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy. Brent futures for February delivery fell $1.20 to $78.15 a barrel, a 1.55% loss, by 12:34 p.m. ET (17:34 GMT). U.S. distillate stocks posted a build 6.2 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding estimates for a 2.2 million barrel rise.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • The crude-oil rally of 2022 has flamed out. Still, these investors expect more gains for oil and gas stocks

    The disconnect between gains in energy stocks and the slump in crude oil prices suggests that something has to give. Energy market analysts say oil prices are more likely to rise than stocks are to fall. Energy stocks hit a 2022 high in mid-November, even as WTI crude (CL) has gradually sunk 40% since June.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Set to Transcend Demand Volatility

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment and demand for scalable infrastructure should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. SCMWY, DTEGY and TEF are well-positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight: Adobe and GameStop join Intel, Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs this fall.

  • Lithium Stocks 2023: A Cartel Takes Shape

    Lithium stocks made gains in 2022 as spot prices ballooned. Headwinds on the way in 2023 include a possible alliance of producing countries.

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • This once good company has created two great ones – investors should own both

    Market noise has been loud this year and it has been difficult for investors to look beyond the hysteria whipped up by their peers to focus on information and fundamentals. Sentiment has also been highly changeable, which has led to volatile stock prices that in many cases materially diverge from underlying business valuations.

  • Vodafone and Three UK Battle Roadblocks to Mobile Tie-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc and Three UK are battling to overcome a raft of regulatory and political hurdles threatening to derail efforts to create Britain’s largest mobile operator, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Tri

  • There Are Plenty of Reservations About Airbnb

    Airbnb will be heading lower in the weeks ahead as the fundamental backdrop has weakened. On Tuesday Morgan Stanley cut their fundamental rating of the travel company to "sell". In this daily bar chart of ABNB, below, we can see a number of downtrends.

  • Tesla Forays Southeast Asia's Largest EV Market Dominated By Chinese Rivals

    Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) initiated bookings for its cars in Thailand, Southeast Asia's largest market for passenger electric cars, ruled by its Chinese rivals. Tesla will start delivering its Model 3 and Model Y cars in the first quarter next year, Yvonne Chan, Tesla's country director for Thailand, told Bloomberg from a launch event in Bangkok. Tesla will also introduce its first service center in Thailand in the first quarter of 2023, and its first supercharger facility will kick off in Febru