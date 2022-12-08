Global Safety Valves Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Safety Valves estimated at US$3. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Safety Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$839.6 Million by the year 2027.
Cast Iron Segment to Record 7% CAGR
In the global Cast Iron segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$556 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$868.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Alfa Laval
Baker Hughes
Bosch Rexroth
Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Danfoss
Emerson Electric Co.
Forbes Marshall
General Electric
IMI Plc
LESER GmbH & Co. KG
Spirax Sarco Limited
Weir Group Plc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Safety Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Safety Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cast
Iron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cast Iron by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Alloy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Alloy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Safety Valves Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron,
Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless Steel,
Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction and
Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building &
Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron,
Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless Steel,
Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction and
Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building &
Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast
Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Safety Valves by Material -
Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages,
Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction
and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Russia Historic Review for Safety Valves by End-Use -
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel,
Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Safety Valves by End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building &
Construction and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Safety Valves by
End-Use - Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil &
Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction and Agriculture
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Building & Construction and Agriculture for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Safety Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Valves by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic,
Cast Iron, Alloy and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Safety Valves by
Material - Stainless Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Alloy and
