Global Saffron Market to Set a High Potential Growth of USD 1.54 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Saffron Market by Form (Powder, Thread, Liquid), Application (Textile, Medicine, Cosmetics, Food), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global saffron market is expected to grow from USD 0.88 billion in 2019 to USD 1.54 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia Pacific has the largest market share of saffron due to increased domestic demand and exports for natural ingredients. Due to the availability of land and raw materials, India produces a vast amount of saffron. The contributing factor for the growth of the market is an increased application of saffron in food and healthcare industry.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418263/request-sample

Key players in the saffron market are Gohar Saffron, Iran Saffron Company, Tarvand Saffron Co, Flora Saffron, Rowhani Saffron Co., Saffron Business Co., Meher Saffron, Esfedan Trading Company and Royal Saffron. Key players are emphasizing more on packaging standards and quality of saffron due to an intense competition. Companies are also focusing on acquisitions, cost-effectiveness and integrating supply chain to maintain market share as well as consistency in sales.

The form segment includes powder, thread and liquid. Thread segment has the largest market share in the saffron market and is expected to show higher growth over the forecast period. Usage of saffron threads is high in food industry. Also, saffron threads are highly used in the healthcare sector due to its therapeutic benefits. Saffron threads are used to treat cough, cold and other minor health conditions. Hence, it is used in the herbal medicines. The application segment includes textile, medicine, cosmetics and food. Food segment has the largest market share in the saffron market and is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period. Saffron is primarily used in the culinary industry as a flavouring agent, herb and spices. It is the best substitute for artificial additives. It also has nutritional values. Hence, It has a positive impact on driving the growth of the saffron market. Moreover, saffron has anti-depressant properties. It is also used to treat issues related to the nervous system. Hence, It is also beneficial in the medical sector.

The saffron market is driven by an increased preference for saffron over artificial flavourings and colourings, disposable income levels as well as enhanced standard of living. The demand for the saffron is rising as it has several therapeutic applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Saffron contains various antioxidants like ß-carotenes, lycopene and zeaxanthin. It acts as immune modulators. Increased population, enhanced standard of living and rapid development are driving the market. Increased demand for cleansers, fairness creams and anti-blemish creams are contributing factors to the growth of the market.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/saffron-market-by-form-powder-thread-liquid-application-418263.html

About the report:

The global saffron market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418263

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz

Related Reports

Black Pepper Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/black-pepper-market-by-type-inorganic-organic-application-419728.html
Dairy Alternatives Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419730.html
Rice Noodles Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/rice-noodles-market-by-product-stick-vermicelli-wide-419735.html
Whey Protein Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/whey-protein-market-share-trends-analysis-report-by-419560.html


