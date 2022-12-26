U.S. markets closed

Global Sales Enablement Platform Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sales Enablement Platform estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sales Enablement Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032823/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.5% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $487.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR

The Sales Enablement Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$487.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 18.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Accent Technologies
Bigtincan
Bloomfire
Brainshark
ClearSlide
ClientPoint
Highspot
Mediafly
MindTickle
Pitcher
Qorus Software
Qstream
Quark Software
Rallyware
SAP
Seismic
Showpad
Upland Software


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032823/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sales Enablement Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Enablement Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Platform by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Sales Enablement Platform Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sales Enablement Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform by
Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform by
Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare &
Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Sales Enablement Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Sales Enablement Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Sales Enablement Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Sales Enablement Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Sales Enablement Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement
Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Sales Enablement Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Enablement Platform by Component - Platform and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform by
Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement Platform
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Enablement Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform by
Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare &
Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement Platform
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Enablement Platform by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Sales Enablement Platform by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sales Enablement Platform
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sales Enablement Platform by Component - Platform
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sales Enablement
Platform by Component - Platform and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales
Enablement Platform by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Platform and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sales Enablement Platform by Vertical -
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sales Enablement
Platform by Vertical - Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales
Enablement Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare &
Life Sciences for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032823/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    (Bloomberg) -- India is set to rank among this year’s best-performing major stock markets globally, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and an economic slowdown that has mired peers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great