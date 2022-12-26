U.S. markets closed

Global Sales Intelligence Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

·24 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sales Intelligence estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sales Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032824/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $703.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR

The Sales Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$703.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.

Clearbit
Demandbase, Inc.
dnb.co.in.
DueDil Ltd
EverString Technology
FullContact
Gryphon Networks
Infogroup.com
Insideview
LeadGenius
LinkedIn Corporation
List Partners LLC
Oracle
Relationship Capital Partners Inc.
RelPro, Inc.
RingLead, Inc.
UpLead
Yesware, Inc.
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Zoom Information, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sales Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Lead Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analytics & Reporting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Analytics & Reporting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Sales Intelligence Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Intelligence by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom,
BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 33: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data Management,
Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: France 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Intelligence by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom,
BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 83: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sales
Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data Management,
Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 96: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sales
Intelligence by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sales
Intelligence by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer
Goods & Retail for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sales
Intelligence by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lead Management, Data Management, Analytics &
Reporting and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sales Intelligence by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sales
Intelligence by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sales
Intelligence by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sales
Intelligence by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer
Goods & Retail for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sales
Intelligence by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lead Management, Data Management, Analytics &
Reporting and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 114: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data
Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Management, Data Management, Analytics & Reporting and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Sales Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: India 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 120: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Vertical - Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 7-Year Perspective for Sales Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI and Consumer Goods & Retail for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales Intelligence by Application - Lead Management, Data

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

