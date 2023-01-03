U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Global Saline Agriculture Market Report to 2027: Increasing Need to Combat Global Hunger and Fulfill Food Requirements for Rapidly Growing Population Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Saline Agriculture Market, By Water Source, By Technology, By Crop Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global saline agriculture market is projected to register a robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The global saline agriculture market growth can be attributed to the increasing need to combat global hunger and fulfill food requirements for rapidly growing population.

The countries that experience draught for a significant portion of the year, such as Uganda, Morocco, Somalia, etc., rely on their neighbors for their food supplies. Saline agriculture promotes food security in draught-ridden nations by increasing crop yields. Climate changes caused by global warming negatively impact agriculture production in coastal regions.

Saline agriculture has made it possible for coastal regions to cultivate non-salt-sensitive food crops. Hence, increasing adoption of saline agriculture in many countries are anticipated to boost the growth of the global saline agriculture market in the coming years.

The global saline agriculture market is segmented on the basis of water source, technology, crop type, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the water source, the market is divided into seawater, brackish water, sewage, and others.

The seawater segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increasing sea level, rapid climatic changes, and the growing awareness about the advantages of using seawater for saline agriculture are the primary factors driving the segment growth.

Companies Mentioned

  • Seawater Solutions

  • Seawater Greenhouse

  • Agrisea

  • Seagrass Tech Private Limited

  • Smart Floating Farms

  • Blubrim Systems

  • Red Sea Farms

  • Salt Farm Texel

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global saline agriculture market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global saline agriculture market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the global saline agriculture market based on water source, technology, crop type, application, region, competition forecast.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the global saline agriculture market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the global saline agriculture market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global saline agriculture market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global saline agriculture market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global saline agriculture market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global saline agriculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saline Agriculture Market, By Water Source:

  • Seawater

  • Brackish Water

  • Sewage

  • Others

Saline Agriculture Market, By Technology:

  • Saltwater Aquaponics

  • Saltwater Hydroponics

  • Saltwater Greenhouse

  • Others

Saline Agriculture Market, By Crop Type:

  • High Yielding Halophytes

  • Oilseeds

  • Fuel Wood & Timber

  • Others

Saline Agriculture Market, By Application:

  • Ornamental

  • Environmental Protection

Saline Agriculture Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Kuwait

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3p73h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


