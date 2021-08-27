U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Global Salt Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Application and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Salt Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Salt Market size was estimated at USD 18.77 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 19.18 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 2.51% to reach USD 21.79 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Salt Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Salt Market, including Akzo Nobel NV, Atisale SpA, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., China National Salt Industry Corporation, CIECH Group, CK Life Sciences International Holdings Incorporated, Compass Minerals International Inc, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Hoosier Hill Farm, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Israel Chemicals Limited, K+S AG, McCormick & Company, Inc., Mitsui & Company Limited, Morton Salt, Inc., Murray River Gourmet Salt, Nouryon Chemicals International B.V., Olin Corporation, Saltworks, Inc., and Westlab Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Salt Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Salt Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Salt Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Salt Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Salt Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Salt Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Salt Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for various types of salts in food and beverage industry with growth in the number of restaurants
5.1.1.2. Huge consumption of salt for non-edible and industrial purpose
5.1.1.3. Demand for salt in highway deicing for snow melting to reduce accidents in the cold and frosty winters
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Intake of dietary sodium present in salt linked to hypertension and consequent increased risk of cardiovascular disease
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development of favoured salt like chilli-lime salt, saffron-fennel salt and cinnamon-vanilla salt
5.1.3.2. Increasing production of salt Warm Pads in medical and industrial use
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Contribution of salt to high blood pressure, heart failure, kidney problems, fluid retention, stroke and osteoporosis
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Salt Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Chemical Processing
6.3. Food Processing
6.4. Road De-icing

7. Salt Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Brine
7.3. Rock Evaporated Salt
7.4. Solar Salt
7.5. Vacuum Evaporated Salt

8. Americas Salt Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Salt Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Salt Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Akzo Nobel NV
12.2. Atisale SpA
12.3. BASF SE
12.4. Cargill Inc.
12.5. China National Salt Industry Corporation
12.6. CIECH Group
12.7. CK Life Sciences International Holdings Incorporated
12.8. Compass Minerals International Inc
12.9. Compass Minerals International, Inc.
12.10. Hoosier Hill Farm
12.11. INEOS Group Holdings SA
12.12. Israel Chemicals Limited
12.13. K+S AG
12.14. McCormick & Company, Inc.
12.15. Mitsui & Company Limited
12.16. Morton Salt, Inc.
12.17. Murray River Gourmet Salt
12.18. Nouryon Chemicals International B.V.
12.19. Olin Corporation
12.20. Saltworks, Inc.
12.21. Westlab Ltd

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sypgh

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-salt-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-application-and-region-301364333.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

