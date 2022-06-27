Global Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market Report to 2027 - by Type, Application, Well Type and Region

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market, By Type (Gravity, Centrifugal), By Application (Cased Hole, Open Hole), By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sand trap for the oil & gas market is expected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for obtaining cleaner oil from oil reservoirs and the increasing use of efficient & sophisticated drilling equipment.

Oil reservoirs are often present in fragile environments, which produces crude oil along with slurry and mud. This creates a requirement for tools to separate mud from the sand trap for cleaner crude oil. Besides, rising demand for oil & petroleum products and continuous shale development activities are anticipated to drive the sand trap for the oil & gas market.

Additionally, rising efforts to increase reserves to production ratio from the wells and shale developments across geographies. Major oil & gas companies have shifted their focus toward technological advancements to improve the tools and techniques for increasing recovery and extending the life of mature fields, which is expected to fuel the growth of the sand trap for the oil & gas market.

The growing dependency of major economies on oil and gas production and an increasing number of market players involved in the extraction of petroleum products in clearer form is also expected to fuel the global sand trap for the oil & gas market in the coming years. Rising investments, private funding, and favorable schemes offered by the government authorities are further aiding the growth of the global sand trap for the oil & gas market.

Major discoveries in the offshore region, especially in western offshore Africa, and more investment from companies to increase oil production capacity are projected to increase the growth of the global sand trap for the oil & gas market. However, fluctuating oil prices and rising operational expenses might hinder the growth of the global sand trap for the oil & gas market.



The global sand trap for oil & gas market segmentation is based on type, application, well type, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on type, the market is divided between gravity and centrifugal. The gravity sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global sand trap for the oil & gas market in the forecast period.

The gravity equipment provides better separation of mud from the oil across a wide range of flow regimes. The well type segment of the market is also fragmented into horizontal and vertical well type. The horizontal well type segment is expected to dominate the global sand trap for the oil & gas market since they carry high content of slurry along with oil.



Major players operating in the global sand trap for the oil & gas market are National Oilwell Varco, Sunry Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., Cajun Energy, Novomet, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Kasravand Co., RK Industries LLC, etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global sand trap for oil & gas market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global sand trap for oil & gas market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global sand trap for oil & gas market based on type, application, well type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global sand trap for oil & gas market

To identify drivers and challenges for global sand trap for oil & gas market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global sand trap for oil & gas market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global sand trap for oil & gas market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global sand trap for oil & gas market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier

5.3. Customer Satisfaction Level

5.4. Major Challenges Faced



6. Overview on Global Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market



7. Global Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Gravity, Centrifugal)

7.2.2. By Application (Cased Hole, Open Hole)

7.2.3. By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company

7.3. Product Market Map

8. North America Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

10. Europe Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

11. South America Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

12. Middle East & Africa Sand Trap for Oil & Gas Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Company Profiles

15.1. National Oilwell Varco

15.2. Sunry Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd.

15.3. Cajun Energy

15.4. Novomet

15.5. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

15.6. Kasravand Co.

15.7. RK Industries LLC



16. Strategic Recommendations



