Global Sanitary Paper Product Markets Report 2021-2030: Tissues and Handkerchiefs, Table Napkins, Toilet Paper, Towels, Disposable Diapers

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Major players in the sanitary paper product market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation (US), Johnson & Johnson, Orchids Paper Products Company, Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina, ONTEX France SA (France), Oji Holdings (JP) and Metsa.



The global sanitary paper product market is expected to grow from $67.67 billion in 2020 to $71.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $90.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The sanitary paper product market consists sale of sanitary paper products and related services. Sanitary paper product manufacturing establishments convert the sanitary paper or wadding into sanitary paper products like napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, disposable diapers, sanitary napkins and tampons.



Awareness among people for hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the sanitary paper products manufacturing market. There is an increase in awareness among people on hygiene and cleanliness because of the initiatives of government and other organizations along with an increase in the income that has led to an increased spending on personal hygiene.

According to a press release of World Health Organisation (WHO) in June 2019, 74% of global population used a basic sanitation service in 2019 and this has increased from 68% in 2015.Therefore, the increase in awareness on hygiene and cleanliness among people especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market.



Recycling of paper is expected to be a key trend in sanitary paper product manufacturing. In the paper industry, there is a rise in recycling due to environmental issues like deforestation and increase of waste. Recycled tissues require 50% less water, 64% less energy and make 74% less air pollution, which not only decreases the cost for the companies but also supports sustainability of environment. For instance, in 2019, a Canadian tissue paper manufacturer Cascades Inc. launched its Latte Collection, which was manufactured by a combination of white recycled fibre and cardboard.



The sanitary paper product market covered in this report is segmented by product into tissues and handkerchiefs, table napkins, toilet paper, towels, sanitary napkins and tampons, disposable diapers. It is also segmented by application into residential, commercial.



Threat of prominent substitutes is expected to hinder the sanitary product manufacturing market. There are many alternatives for paper available in market like cotton, plastic materials like polyester, polypropylene and others. Substitute products include cloth kitchen towel, wet wipes, sanitary pads, tampons and diapers made with plastics and other materials that are used instead of sanitary paper products. These alternatives are being used to decrease the environmental burden and for their ease of use.

Story continues

According to Statista, based on the US Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NCHS) in 2020, 16.31 million Americans used pre-moist wipes / cloths 31 times or more within a week. Therefore, it is anticipated that prominent substitutes may hinder the market growth of sanitary paper product during the forecast period.



On September 2019, Cascades, a Canadian based manufacturer of tissue and packaging products has acquired Orchids Paper Products assets. This acquisition will help Cascades in modernization of its tissue platform and it will also strengthen its operational and geographical position. Orchid is bulk tissue manufacturer involved in production of parent tissue rolls which are converted to various tissue products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sanitary Paper Products Market Characteristics



3. Sanitary Paper Products Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Sanitary Paper Products



5. Sanitary Paper Products Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Sanitary Paper Products Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Sanitary Paper Products Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Sanitary Paper Products Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Tissues and Handkerchiefs

Table Napkins

Toilet Paper

Towels

Disposable Diapers

6.2. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

7. Sanitary Paper Products Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Sanitary Paper Products Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Georgia-Pacific

Seventh Generation (US)

Johnson & Johnson

Orchids Paper Products Company

Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina

ONTEX France SA (France)

Oji Holdings(JP)

Metsa

AHP Llc (USA)

Albany International Corporation (USA)

Hoffmaster Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqc58z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sanitary-paper-product-markets-report-2021-2030-tissues-and-handkerchiefs-table-napkins-toilet-paper-towels-disposable-diapers-301295044.html

SOURCE Research and Markets