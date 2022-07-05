U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

Global Sanitary Ware Market Report 2022-2028: Corona, Kohler, Lixil & Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sanitary Ware Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher's analysis, the global sanitary ware market is likely to display a positive market trend over the forecasting duration from 2022-2028, with a CAGR of 4.01% by revenue and 3.57% by volume.

Factors such as the growth of the construction industry and the rise in infrastructure projects are the primary factors fueling the growth of the market. Also, increased preference for ceramic sanitary ware is another factor fueling the industry growth.

However, stringent regulations pertaining to sanitary ware product manufacturing are majorly affecting the market demand. In addition, the volatility in the prices of raw materials required to make these products are also hampering the growth of the sanitary ware market.

On the bright side, opportunities for manufacturers to expand their business on online platforms, along with infrastructural development in emerging economies, are offering various growth avenues to the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GLOBAL SANITARY WARE MARKET - SUMMARY

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On The Sanitary Ware Industry
2.2. Key Insights
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Product Launches
2.6.2. Contracts & Agreements
2.6.3. Investments & Expansions
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Rise In Infrastructure Projects
2.7.2. Growing Preference For Ceramic Sanitary Ware
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Stringent Regulations
2.8.2. Volatile Prices Of Raw Materials
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Opportunities To Expand Business On Online Platforms
2.9.2. Construction Activities In Developing Countries

3. Global Sanitary Ware Market Outlook - By Application
3.1. Residential
3.2. Commercial

4. Global Sanitary Ware Market Outlook - By Sales Channels
4.1. Retail
4.2. Wholesale

5. Global Sanitary Ware Market Outlook - By Type
5.1. Toilets
5.2. Washbasins
5.3. Urinals
5.4. Cisterns
5.5. Other Types

6. Global Sanitary Ware Market Outlook - By Material
6.1. Ceramics
6.2. Pressed Metal
6.3. Acrylic Plastics & Perspex
6.4. Other Materials

7. Global Sanitary Ware Market - Regional Outlook

8. Company Profiles Companies Mentioned

  • Cera Sanitaryware Limited

  • Corona

  • Geberit AG

  • Hsil Limited

  • Jaquar Group

  • Kohler Co

  • Lixil Group Corporation

  • Laufen Bathrooms AG

  • Lecico Egypt

  • Roca Sanitario Sa

  • Toto Ltd

  • Elkay Manufacturing Company

  • Masco Corporation

  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

  • Duravit AG

  • Villeroy & Boch AG

  • Ideal Standard International

  • Rak Ceramics

  • Grohe AG

  • Duratex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7znx9r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sanitary-ware-market-report-2022-2028-corona-kohler-lixil--others-301580655.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

