Global Sanitaryware Market to 2026 - Environmentally Friendly Materials for Sanitaryware are Driving Growth
Global Sanitaryware Market
The "Sanitaryware: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will cover the sanitaryware industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, materials, products and applications.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sanitaryware industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the sanitaryware industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented for the number of sanitaryware market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions, as well as for all sanitaryware materials and products. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19 on the sanitaryware market. In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic. The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, governments are also taking the necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.
The sanitaryware market is further segmented based on its materials: ceramics, acrylics plastics and pressed metals. The market is also segmented into products, including toilets/water closets, wash basins, cisterns, pedestals and others. It is further segmented into non-commercial and commercial products.
Report Includes
101 data tables and 19 additional tables
A brief overview of the global markets for commercially available sanitaryware products
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the sanitaryware market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, material, application and region
Identification of the recent industry trends that will affect the use of sanitaryware products and their major end-use - both residential and non-residential (commercial) - application markets
Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Italy and Spain, among others
Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global sanitaryware market
Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Eczacibasi Group, Huida Sanitaryware, Kohler Co. and Roca Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction
Properties of Sanitaryware
Background of Sanitaryware Market
Sanitaryware Products
Toilets/Water Closets
Wash Basin
Bidet
Urinal
Bathtubs
Manufacturing Process of Sanitaryware
Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Trends
Introduction
Drivers
Environmentally Friendly Materials for Sanitaryware
Continuous Advancements in Sanitaryware Technology
Bathroom Boutiques
Increasing Urbanization in the Developing Countries
Ceramic Wash Basins and Bathroom Decor
Construction Market Rebound
Challenges
Raw Material Price, Extraction and Transportation
Replacement Demand and Maintenance Cost
Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 5 Import/Export within the Sanitaryware Market
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material
Introduction
Ceramic
Acrylic Plastic
Pressed Metal
Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product
Introduction
Toilets and Water Closets
Wash Basins
Cisterns
Pedestal
Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Non-Commercial
Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Sanitaryware Market by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Egypt
Rest of the MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Sanitaryware Market
Recent Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
ECZACIBASI VITRA
FERRUM SA
GEBERIT GROUP
HUIDA SANITARYWARE
HSIL LTD.
KOHLER CO.
LECICO EGYPT
LIXIL GROUP CORP.
ROCA GROUP
SAUDI CERAMICS CO.
TOTO LTD.
VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odr15w
