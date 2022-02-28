U.S. markets closed

Global Sanitaryware Market to 2026 - Environmentally Friendly Materials for Sanitaryware are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sanitaryware Market

Global Sanitaryware Market
Global Sanitaryware Market

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sanitaryware: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the sanitaryware industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, materials, products and applications.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sanitaryware industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the sanitaryware industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented for the number of sanitaryware market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions, as well as for all sanitaryware materials and products. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19 on the sanitaryware market. In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic. The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, governments are also taking the necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.

The sanitaryware market is further segmented based on its materials: ceramics, acrylics plastics and pressed metals. The market is also segmented into products, including toilets/water closets, wash basins, cisterns, pedestals and others. It is further segmented into non-commercial and commercial products.

Report Includes

  • 101 data tables and 19 additional tables

  • A brief overview of the global markets for commercially available sanitaryware products

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the sanitaryware market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, material, application and region

  • Identification of the recent industry trends that will affect the use of sanitaryware products and their major end-use - both residential and non-residential (commercial) - application markets

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Italy and Spain, among others

  • Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global sanitaryware market

  • Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Eczacibasi Group, Huida Sanitaryware, Kohler Co. and Roca Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Introduction

  • Properties of Sanitaryware

  • Background of Sanitaryware Market

  • Sanitaryware Products

  • Toilets/Water Closets

  • Wash Basin

  • Bidet

  • Urinal

  • Bathtubs

  • Manufacturing Process of Sanitaryware

  • Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Trends

  • Introduction

  • Drivers

  • Environmentally Friendly Materials for Sanitaryware

  • Continuous Advancements in Sanitaryware Technology

  • Bathroom Boutiques

  • Increasing Urbanization in the Developing Countries

  • Ceramic Wash Basins and Bathroom Decor

  • Construction Market Rebound

  • Challenges

  • Raw Material Price, Extraction and Transportation

  • Replacement Demand and Maintenance Cost

  • Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5 Import/Export within the Sanitaryware Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material

  • Introduction

  • Ceramic

  • Acrylic Plastic

  • Pressed Metal

  • Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product

  • Introduction

  • Toilets and Water Closets

  • Wash Basins

  • Cisterns

  • Pedestal

  • Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Non-Commercial

  • Commercial

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Sanitaryware Market by Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Egypt

  • Rest of the MEA

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Latin America

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Leading Players in the Sanitaryware Market

  • Recent Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • ECZACIBASI VITRA

  • FERRUM SA

  • GEBERIT GROUP

  • HUIDA SANITARYWARE

  • HSIL LTD.

  • KOHLER CO.

  • LECICO EGYPT

  • LIXIL GROUP CORP.

  • ROCA GROUP

  • SAUDI CERAMICS CO.

  • TOTO LTD.

  • VILLEROY & BOCH AG

Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odr15w

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


