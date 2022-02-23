U.S. markets closed

Global Sanitaryware Market Forecasts 2021-2026, Featuring Profiles of Major Players Eczacibasi Group, Huida Sanitaryware, Kohler Co. and Roca Group

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sanitaryware: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sanitaryware industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the sanitaryware industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented for the number of sanitaryware market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions, as well as for all sanitaryware materials and products. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19 on the sanitaryware market. In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic. The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, governments are also taking the necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.

The sanitaryware market is further segmented based on its materials: ceramics, acrylics plastics and pressed metals. The market is also segmented into products, including toilets/water closets, wash basins, cisterns, pedestals and others. It is further segmented into non-commercial and commercial products.

The Report Includes

  • 101 data tables and 19 additional tables

  • A brief overview of the global markets for commercially available sanitaryware products

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the sanitaryware market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, material, application and region

  • Identification of the recent industry trends that will affect the use of sanitaryware products and their major end-use - both residential and non-residential (commercial) - application markets

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Italy and Spain, among others

  • Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global sanitaryware market

  • Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Eczacibasi Group, Huida Sanitaryware, Kohler Co. and Roca Group


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Properties of Sanitaryware

  • Background of Sanitaryware Market

  • Sanitaryware Products

  • Toilets/Water Closets

  • Wash Basin

  • Bidet

  • Urinal

  • Bathtubs

  • Manufacturing Process of Sanitaryware

  • Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Trends

  • Drivers

  • Environmentally Friendly Materials for Sanitaryware

  • Continuous Advancements in Sanitaryware Technology

  • Bathroom Boutiques

  • Increasing Urbanization in the Developing Countries

  • Ceramic Wash Basins and Bathroom Decor

  • Construction Market Rebound

  • Challenges

  • Raw Material Price, Extraction and Transportation

  • Replacement Demand and Maintenance Cost

  • Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5 Import/Export within the Sanitaryware Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material

  • Ceramic

  • Acrylic Plastic

  • Pressed Metal

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product

  • Toilets and Water Closets

  • Wash Basins

  • Cisterns

  • Pedestal

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Non-Commercial

  • Commercial

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Leading Players in the Sanitaryware Market

  • Recent Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Eczacibasi Vitra

  • Ferrum Sa

  • Geberit Group

  • Hsil Ltd.

  • Huida Sanitaryware

  • Kohler Co.

  • Lecico Egypt

  • Lixil Group Corp.

  • Roca Group

  • Saudi Ceramics Co.

  • Toto Ltd.

  • Villeroy & Boch Ag

