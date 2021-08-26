U.S. markets closed

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Markets, 2021-2027 - Focus on Maritime, Land Mobile, Portable, Airborne, land-Fixed, Commercial and Government & Defense

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2027

Global market for Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Maritime, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Land Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Portable Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR

In the global Portable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured):

  • Aselsan A.S.

  • AvL Technologies

  • Campbell Scientific Inc.

  • Cobham PLC

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Gilat Satellite Networks

  • Harris Corporation

  • Holkirk Communications Ltd.

  • Hughes Network Systems LLC

  • Intellian Technologies Inc.

  • Iridium Communications, Inc.

  • L3 Technologies, Inc.

  • ND SatCom GmbH

  • Network Innovations Inc.

  • Newtec Cy NV

  • Satcom Global Ltd.

  • ViaSat, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Maritime by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Land Mobile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Land Fixed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • world 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4i7ke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-satellite-communication-satcom-equipment-markets-2021-2027---focus-on-maritime-land-mobile-portable-airborne-land-fixed-commercial-and-government--defense-301363750.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

