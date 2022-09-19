U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.25
    -32.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,668.00
    -254.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.50
    -106.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    -18.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    -1.48 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -10.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.78
    +1.51 (+5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4280
    +0.5220 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,753.19
    -1,173.04 (-5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.40
    -32.04 (-6.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Global Satellite Component Manufacturing Market Research Report 2022: Cyber Resilience, & Standardized Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components to Stimulate the Growing NewSpace Economy

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Component Manufacturing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With 4,852 satellites in orbit and an expected capacity of 19,282 by 2030, the development of the downstream sector has been influenced by solid space technology advancements and broader global technological evolution.

In emerging commercial space industry, driven primarily by satellite miniaturization for low Earth orbit (LEO) operation, has disrupted space regimes.

Space 4.0, the adjunct to the fourth industrial revolution, combines various facets of digital technologies - including machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and cloud computing - to enable scalable business models and the democratization of a NewSpace economy.

Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and growing demand for miniaturized satellite components have led manufacturers to explore additive manufacturing techniques to reduce production outsourcing, due to the low-volume nature of the satellite market. Shorter development cycles require flexible, reconfigurable, and supportable commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components and systems as a driver for digitalization technologies.

Open innovation and an emerging platform paradigm have spurred an expanding user base across the NewSpace economy. However, complex regulatory environments reflect decrepit economic fundamentals, as long-term approaches to drive productive digital transformation look to policies, incentives, and financial instruments to support technology incorporation, digital infrastructure, and applicable frameworks.

Collaborative working groups and distributed governance will facilitate the strategic development of space regulations, space-asset insurance, space traffic management, flags of convenience, space militarization, and space resource utilization to ensure sustainable and inclusive space commercialization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite Component Manufacturing Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Commercial Satellite Business Environment

  • Segmentation - Value Chain Analysis

  • Satellite Component Manufacturing - Verticals

  • Satellite Type and Mission Trends Overview

  • Satellite Component Manufacturing Market - Mass Segmentation

  • Satellite Component Manufacturing Market - Satellite Components

  • Satellite Component Manufacturing Market - Component Segmentation

  • Major Satellite Markets - Regional Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AM for Primary Satellite Structures

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Advancing COTS-based Components to Reduce Barriers to Entry

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Demand for High-bandwidth Satellite Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fojuva


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again

    Can Boeing's Starliner compete with SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on price? And if not, what's the future for Boeing and its spaceship?

  • Professor Behind $12 Billion Empire Fuels China’s Tech Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Zexiang grew up in rural China during the Cultural Revolution, when capitalists were the enemy. Now the 61-year-old academic has quietly emerged as one of the country’s most successful angel investors, backing more than 60 startups including drone giant DJI.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned X

  • Perseverance: Nasa Mars rover collects 'amazing' rock samples

    The Perseverance robot is close to completing its first set of objectives on Mars.

  • Hitting the Books: What if 'Up' but pigeons?

    In the sequel to 2014's 'What If?' Randall Munroe returns with more scientific answers to more absurd hypotheticals.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Harmonic (HLIT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Hot core: Canada may need a recession to cool down inflation

    The underlying pressures driving inflation in Canada are likely to peak in the fourth quarter of this year, economists told Reuters, though most see signs fast rising prices are becoming entrenched and warn a recession may be needed to avoid a spiral. Canada's inflation data for August will be released on Tuesday, with analysts forecasting the headline rate will edge down to 7.3%, from 7.6% in July and a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. But all eyes will be on the three core measures of inflation - CPI Common, CPI Median and CPI Trim - which taken together are seen as a better indicator of underlying price pressures.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks in Focus

    ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD Monday Japan’s Statistics Bureau releases annual inflation data through August. Consumer prices in Japan rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, exceeding the Bank of Japan 2% target for four straight months.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Saudi Oil Driller Hires Goldman, HSBC, SNB Capital for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services firm partly held by Schlumberger NV, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to manage its IPO in Riyadh, seeking to join a steady stream of Gulf firms tapping equity markets. The firm will sell 26.7 million shares, or a 30% stake, in initial public offering, according to a statement. The offer price will be determined following a book-building period from September 28 to 5 October 5.About a third of the IPO

  • Korea Said to Ask for Hourly Currency Reports as Won Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea has asked foreign-exchange traders to provide hourly reports on the demand for dollars, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, as authorities ramp up oversight of the currency markets to help stem a slide in the won.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Inves

  • All eyes on another sizable rate hike from the Fed: What to know this week

    Markets face another hefty interest rate hike in the week ahead as policymakers continue their fight against stubborn inflation.

  • Marketview: Rates, rates, rates

    Interest rate decisions from the Fed, People's Bank of China, and Bank of Japan - the week ahead doesn't get much bigger than that, and it couldn't be coming at a more critical time for Asian and world markets. It's not just the levels many key bond yields and exchange rates find themselves at, it is how fast they have gotten there. Six weeks ago the two-year U.S. Treasury yield was around 2.80%.

  • Singapore Dollar May Become Rare Global Winner as MAS Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s dollar has established itself as Asia’s most resilient currency against the US dollar this year, and some strategists are betting on more strength if price pressures force the nation’s central bank to tighten its exchange-rate policy again next month.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned

  • Will GE HealthCare Stock Find a Home With Investors After the Spin?

    GE HealthCare is raising its profile with investors, speaking at conferences and announcing an investor day. It's a good idea. Investors have to get to know the firm ahead of the January 2023 spinout from GE.

  • Hedge Funds Double Down on Yen Shorts as Rates Disparity Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds ramped up bearish yen bets to a three-month high on expectations Japan would languish in a world where developed market peers are racing to hike interest rates. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare f

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $18,500 and Ether Tumbles 11% on Fed Jitters

    Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is falling ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week and on worries aggressive moves by the central bank could lead to recession.

  • Tech's record-breaking buybacks matter for investors — here's why

    Big Tech's big buybacks are hitting new highs. Here's what that means for investors.

  • Porsche IPO Makes Nod to Iconic 911 Sports Car

    That's how many shares Volkswagen has created for the spinoff of its Porsche luxury brand into a separate listed vehicle. It's a nod to Porsche's famous 911 sports car. The 911 million Porsche shares will be divided evenly between non-voting preferred shares and ordinary shares with voting rights. The IPO is set to value the company at up to $78 billion, making it one of the most valuable auto companies in Europe. VW is selling 25% of Porsche preferred shares, or about 12.5% of the entire compan

  • This Options Play Could Turn That Frown Upside Down

    Evolus, Inc. is small-cap company rapidly taking market share in the growing "aesthetic neurotoxin" space -- a.k.a. Using the April $10 call strikes, fashion a covered call order with a net debit in the $7.60 to $7.80 a share range (net stock price - option premium).