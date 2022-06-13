U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.25
    -92.75 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,793.00
    -595.00 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,481.75
    -358.25 (-3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.50
    -46.10 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.86
    -1.81 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.70
    -15.80 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.30 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0456
    -0.0070 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.20
    +7.11 (+27.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0129 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3700
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,045.95
    -3,454.92 (-12.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.30
    -154.30 (-23.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.33
    -117.19 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Global Satellite Data Service Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Satellite Data Service Market

Global Satellite Data Service Market
Global Satellite Data Service Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Data Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite data service market reached a value of US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 17.82 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Satellite data service delivers high-speed wireless bandwidth data connection from space. It uses radio waves to transmit, receive, and retrieve data through a communication network. It is widely used in remote and small areas wherein high-speed Internet and data access are not easily available.

Nowadays, businesses worldwide rely on satellite data service solutions to provide reliable and dedicated services for remote satellite Internet access and other applications, including email, file sharing, web hosting, data backup, video, and virtual private network (VPN) access. It also enables businesses in to carry voice, video, or other data services around the world.

Satellite Data Service Market Trends

The increasing dependence on smartphones, in confluence with the escalating demand for high-speed Internet services, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of vlogging and travel and tourism in remote establishments is driving the need for satellite data services to obtain reliable Internet at affordable prices.

Apart from this, due to rising concerns about climatic changes, environmental degradation, and disaster monitoring, researchers are relying on satellite and airborne data to assess changing environmental impacts, which result from modified human behavior patterns.

Furthermore, with rising geopolitical tensions and increasing security concerns, defense agencies of numerous countries are deploying commercial satellite imaging to get information that strengthens defense operations and security services. Besides this, major market players are introducing commercial satellite data services that can detect ground conditions at night with radar imagery. This further assists in delivering unique, reliable monitoring capabilities to civil and defense organizations across the globe.

Additionally, these players are offering satellite data services incorporated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that can help in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles. These innovations are anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global satellite data service market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on service, application and vertical.

Breakup by Service:

  • Data Analytics

  • Image Data

Breakup by Application:

  • Scientific

  • Administrative

  • Commercial

Breakup by Vertical:

  • Defence and Security

  • Energy and Power

  • Agriculture

  • Environmental

  • Engineering and Infrastructure

  • Marine

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbus SE, Ceinsys Tech Limited, Geospatial Intelligence Pyt. Ltd., Gisat S.R.O., ICEYE, L3harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Satellite Imaging Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Trimble Inc. and Ursa Space Systems Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global satellite data service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global satellite data service market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global satellite data service market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Satellite Data Service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Data Analytics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Image Data
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Scientific
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Administrative
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Commercial
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vertical
8.1 Defence and Security
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Energy and Power
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Agriculture
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Environmental
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Engineering and Infrastructure
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Marine
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airbus SE
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Ceinsys Tech Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Geospatial Intelligence Pyt. Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Gisat S.R.O.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 ICEYE
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 L3harris Technologies Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Maxar Technologies Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Planet Labs Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Satellite Imaging Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Telstra Corporation Limited
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Trimble Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Ursa Space Systems Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vhw87

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Some European Factories, Long Dependent on Cheap Russian Energy, Are Shutting Down

    Industrial energy costs are soaring in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, hobbling European manufacturers’ ability to compete in the global marketplace.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Tu

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Following the world's greatest investor can pay handsome rewards during tough market conditions.

  • Costco’s Cheap Gas Prices Are a Big Hit

    The warehouse club offers savings of about 37 cents a gallon at a time of record prices at the pump.

  • Wendy's Menu Drops a Classic to Add a New Favorite

    Instead of offering stable menu that's always the same no matter where you eat it -- a model McDonald's made famous -- fast-food chains now have to endlessly rotate in new limited-time-offers (LTOs) to keep people excited. Brands chains Taco Bell and KFC have been market leaders. McDonald's and other burger chains have definitely used LTOs, but they pick their spots more than Taco Bell and KFC.

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumThe Australian E

  • HSBC May Unlock $26.5 Billion in Asia Spin-Off, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumA break up of HSBC Holdings Plc’s Asian unit could unlock $26.5 billion, or about a fifth of its current market value, according to research that could suppo

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • Nexo Proposes Celsius Buyout as Rival Lending Platform Halts Withdrawals

    Crypto lending platform Nexo offered to acquire Celsius' assets after the targeted company froze withdrawals and transfers.

  • Applied Materials Defers Revenue as It Grapples With Parts Shortages

    Applied Materials is temporarily missing out on quarterly revenue that it expects to recognize later in the year as the chip-equipment maker scrambles to secure the parts it needs to finish products.

  • If You Thought the Tech Rout Was Bad, Spare a Dime for Retailers

    (Bloomberg) -- For all that the slump in technology stocks has headlined a treacherous year for global equity markets, there’s one sector that’s faring even worse.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningThe MSCI

  • Google to pay $118 million to female employees to settle equal-pay lawsuit

    Google has agreed to pay $118 million to settle a class-action gender discrimination suit to about 15,500 female employees.

  • Chile and Ecuador Restart Copper Talks After Yearslong Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- After a yearslong deadlock, Ecuador and Chile have resumed negotiations over a partnership to develop a major copper deposit just as demand for the wiring metal is set to surge in a nascent clean-energy transition.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Pa