The global satellite Earth observation data and value-added services market is expected to reach $15,903.0 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The Earth observation data and service market has been witnessing a high growth rate owing to significant demand for applications such as disaster management, agriculture, cartography, and natural resources survey.

New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)





Market Segmentation



Satellite Earth Observation Market by End User



The government and defense end-user segment is estimated to dominate the global satellite Earth observation market due to the increasing demand for accurate weather forecasting, Earth imagery, and other activities.



Satellite Earth Observation Market by Application



The sustainable development and environment management application is expected to be the front runner in the global satellite earth observation market due to the ability of data and services to cater information regarding wildlife trends, land use patterns, tracking biodiversity, and managing natural resources among others; and help in attaining social, environmental, and economic sustainability.



Satellite Earth Observation Market by Services



Value-Added Services (VAS) is the most prominent service contributing toward the growth of the global satellite earth observation market. Earth observation satellite VAS market consists of companies that acquire the images from the midstream players and exploit the technology to provide space-related service to the final customers.



Satellite Earth Observation Market by Technology



Optical technology in satellites is used in the fields of urban planning, agriculture, and damage assessment after natural hazards, among others.Optical satellites have sensors that use near-infrared radiation and visible light to gather data.



These are nadir viewing instruments that have a horizontal spatial resolution, ranging from 1-300 meters. This is expected to generate huge demand for optical technology.



Satellite Earth Observation Market by Region



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global satellite Earth observation market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Maxar Technologies, and Planet Labs for Earth observation data and services.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the satellite Earth observation market.



Some of the leading players currently in this market include companies such as Airbus S.A.S, BAE Systems, Ball Corporation, BlackSky Technologies, Capella Space, EarthDaily Analytics (UrtheCast), Geospatial Insight, HawkEye 360, ICEYE, Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), L3 Harris Technologies, Maxar Technologies, RS Metrics, Satellogic, Spire Global, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America





