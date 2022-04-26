U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,287.75
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    -63.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,525.25
    -10.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.40
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.27
    -1.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.10
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.15
    -1.06 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2713
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8300
    -0.3090 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,489.21
    +2,064.93 (+5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.25
    +35.36 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,430.44
    +49.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Global Satellite Earth Observation Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2022-2032: Pricing Analysis, On-going Programs/ Key Projects, Initiatives by Commercial Space Ventures, Supply Chain Analysis

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Earth Observation Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The earth observation satellites can be termed as any kind of artificial body that is placed in space on a fixed orbit, rotating around celestial bodies to collect information in imagery or non-imagery form.

The satellite earth observation services includes raw data and value added services which used for different end-user to cater various application such as agriculture, weather prediction, environment monitoring, and mining industries, among others.

The key market players in the global satellite earth observation market include

  • Airbus

  • Ball Corporation

  • BAE System

  • BlackSky Global

  • Digital Globe

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • OHB System

  • Planet Labs

  • Satellogic

  • Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

  • Thales Group

  • The Boeing Company

  • EarthDaily Analytics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Satellite Earth Observation Market: Overview
1.1.2 Satellite Imagery: Pricing Analysis
1.1.3 On-going Programs/ Key Projects
1.1.4 Post COVID-19: Impact for Earth Observation Industry
1.1.5 Initiative by Commercial Space Ventures (Startups)
1.1.6 Supply Chain Analysis
1.2 Business Dynamics

2. Applications
2.1 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By End User)
2.1.1 Market Overview
2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By End User)
2.1.2 Government and Defense
2.1.3 Archeology and Civil Infrastructure
2.1.4 Energy and Natural Resources
2.1.5 Agriculture
2.1.6 Forestry and Fishery
2.1.7 Maritime
2.1.8 Others
2.2 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Application)
2.2.1 Market Overview
2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Application)
2.2.2 Data Acquisition and Mapping
2.2.3 Sustainable Development and Environment Management
2.2.4 Disaster Management
2.2.5 Security and Surveillance
2.2.6 Location Based Service
2.2.7 Others

3. Product
3.1 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Service)
3.1.1 Market Overview
3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Service)
3.1.2 Earth Observation (EO) Data
3.1.3 Value Added Services
3.2 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Technology)
3.2.1 Market Overview
3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Technology)
3.2.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
3.2.3 Optical
3.2.4 Other (Non-Imagery, Infrared, RF Monitoring)
3.3 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Altitude)
3.3.1 Market Overview
3.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Altitude)
3.3.2 Below 600 KM
3.3.2.1 By Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO)
3.3.3 601-1,200 KM
3.3.3.1 By Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO)
3.3.4 Above 1,200 KM
3.3.4.1 By Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iw5peg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst on Musk buying Twitter: ‘It’ll be really interesting to see’ how advertisers react

    Ron Josey, senior internet sector analyst at Citi, discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and how advertisers might react to changes in free speech policies.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • UK households face £271 rise in food bills

    Grocery prices were 5.9% higher in April compared to a year before – the biggest increase since December 2011

  • Chaos Engulfs $50 Billion Palm Market as Flip-Flops Vex Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vegetable oil traders were preparing to leave their offices last Friday when Indonesian President Joko Widodo appeared at a briefing with stunning news: In just a few days, the nation would ban exports of cooking oil and its raw materials to ease prices and shortages.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji B

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • Palm Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Severity of Indonesia Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rebounded as traders assessed the severity of Indonesia’s ban on cooking oil exports that sparked wild swings in the market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayFears of a complete ban

  • Oil steadies after sharp fall; focus on China growth

    Oil prices bounced on Tuesday, steadying after a sharp fall of 4% in the previous session, as worries over China's fuel demand were soothed by the central bank's pledge to support an economy hit by renewed COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures were up 59 cents, or 0.58%, at $102.91 a barrel after rising to $103.93 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up 34 cents, or 0.35%, at $98.88 per barrel at 0658 GMT after climbing to $99.82 a barrel in early trade.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Gautam Adani now needs to beat only four people to become the world’s richest person

    Coal billionaire Gautam Adani has become the fifth richest man in the world. The 59-year-old Adani Group chairman, with his net worth surging to $122.2 billion, has overtaken investor Warren Buffett ($121.9 billion), according to Forbes real-time billionaires list. The Adani Group is India’s largest closely-held thermal coal producer and coal trader.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Woodside Mulls Australia Gas Supply Beyond $12 Billion Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s top natural gas exporter is exploring new investments on top of the $12 billion Scarborough development that it approved last year on expectations that new supply will be needed to alleviate market tightness. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unr

  • Oil falls 4% as China COVID outbreak sparks demand fears

    The oil benchmark fell to $102.17 per barrel on the day, a fall of 4.2% and its lowest level in two weeks.

  • Indonesia may widen palm export ban to combat shortages

    Indonesia is prepared to widen its ban on exports of refined palm olein if it faces domestic shortages of derivatives used in the production of cooking oil, according to details presented at a meeting between government and industry officials. The world's biggest palm oil exporter plans to halt shipments of refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm olein but will allow exports of crude palm oil or other derivatives from Thursday, senior government official Musdhalifah Machmud, who verified the details presented, told Reuters. RBD palm olein accounts for around 40% of Indonesia's total exports of palm oil products, according to analysts' estimates, which means the export ban could significantly affect export earnings in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

  • Oil Markets In Limbo, China Russia Playing Havoc?

    Global oil markets seeking direction due to China lockdown

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • U.S. oil prices end below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday with U.S. prices ending below $100 a barrel, the lowest finish in two weeks, as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • Bra prices are on the rise amid widespread inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss pricing increases across lingerie as inflation impacts manufacturers.

  • Toyota scrutinized after restarting donations to ‘sedition caucus’

    Every month, companies get dinged for sending money to the 147 members of Congress who tried to overturn the 2020 election but none gets quite as much heat for it as Toyota.

  • Why Big Pharma's main argument about drug prices doesn't hold up, according to Rep. Katie Porter

    Big Pharma executives argue that prescription drug price hikes are necessary for R&D. Not everyone agrees with that rationalization, however.