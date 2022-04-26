Global Satellite Earth Observation Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2022-2032: Pricing Analysis, On-going Programs/ Key Projects, Initiatives by Commercial Space Ventures, Supply Chain Analysis

Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Earth Observation Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The earth observation satellites can be termed as any kind of artificial body that is placed in space on a fixed orbit, rotating around celestial bodies to collect information in imagery or non-imagery form.

The satellite earth observation services includes raw data and value added services which used for different end-user to cater various application such as agriculture, weather prediction, environment monitoring, and mining industries, among others.

The key market players in the global satellite earth observation market include

Airbus

Ball Corporation

BAE System

BlackSky Global

Digital Globe

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

OHB System

Planet Labs

Satellogic

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

EarthDaily Analytics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Satellite Earth Observation Market: Overview

1.1.2 Satellite Imagery: Pricing Analysis

1.1.3 On-going Programs/ Key Projects

1.1.4 Post COVID-19: Impact for Earth Observation Industry

1.1.5 Initiative by Commercial Space Ventures (Startups)

1.1.6 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

2. Applications

2.1 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By End User)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By End User)

2.1.2 Government and Defense

2.1.3 Archeology and Civil Infrastructure

2.1.4 Energy and Natural Resources

2.1.5 Agriculture

2.1.6 Forestry and Fishery

2.1.7 Maritime

2.1.8 Others

2.2 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Application)

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Application)

2.2.2 Data Acquisition and Mapping

2.2.3 Sustainable Development and Environment Management

2.2.4 Disaster Management

2.2.5 Security and Surveillance

2.2.6 Location Based Service

2.2.7 Others

3. Product

3.1 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Service)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Service)

3.1.2 Earth Observation (EO) Data

3.1.3 Value Added Services

3.2 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Technology)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Technology)

3.2.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

3.2.3 Optical

3.2.4 Other (Non-Imagery, Infrared, RF Monitoring)

3.3 Global Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Altitude)

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite Earth Observation Market (By Altitude)

3.3.2 Below 600 KM

3.3.2.1 By Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO)

3.3.3 601-1,200 KM

3.3.3.1 By Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO)

3.3.4 Above 1,200 KM

3.3.4.1 By Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO)

