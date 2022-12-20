U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

The Global Satellite Internet Market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Satellite internet is a wireless network that includes satellite dishes in orbit and on earth. It provides access to current information while connecting people in distant parts of the world.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Internet Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Frequency Band, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374164/?utm_source=GNW
High-speed network connectivity supplied by orbiting satellites is used to access satellite internet. It differs from land-based broadband services like digital subscriber line (DSL) and cable and is quicker than standard internet service.

In addition, a land-based interface with audio, video, and information that is accessible from any location on the earth is provided by satellite communication. One of the essential benefit of satellite internet for businesses is the ability to send a link over inaccessible areas like oceans and mountains at speeds of many megabits per second. However, a private and secure connection may join several remote locations that are spread out over a large area.

Demand for satellite internet is increasing due to the lack of other broadband internet choices especially in rural areas. Additionally, satellite internet technology offers users tremendous bandwidth and speed. Emerging nations like India, Malaysia, and Vietnam are swiftly embracing these services, which furthers the market’s expansion.

Additionally, several businesses, including SpaceX and Hughes Network, are releasing cutting-edge products, supporting the market expansion. For instance, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, a division of EchoStar Corporation, announced the introduction of HughesNet Fusion in a few US regions in September 2022. As a result, a satellite internet provider with low latency is HughesNet Fusion.

Additionally, many businesses collaborate with American wireless network operators to offer broadband access throughout the country. For example, SpaceX Starlink and T-Mobile announced a partnership in August 2022 to introduce coverage Above and Beyond, a new initiative to bring cell phone connection everywhere. To supply this service, the firms created a new network that will utilize the mid-band bandwidth of T-Cellular while being sent via Starlink satellites.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

An extraordinary COVID-19 pandemic that hit the planet in recent years has had catastrophic results everywhere. This has badly impacted the manufacturing and supply networks of numerous industries worldwide. With the increased use of satellite internet for communication during this public health emergency by government and healthcare organizations, as well as the expanding demand for various voice, data, and media communications on a national and international level, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market. Demand for wireless networking services increased dramatically during COVID-19, with some businesses reporting a 60% increase in internet usage from before the crisis.

Market Growth Factors

Increase In Demand From Rural Areas For Satellite Internet

Due to the lack of other internet access alternatives, demand for satellite internet has increased in rural areas. Furthermore, satellite internet can provide access to the internet in remote locations such as the desert and hilly regions where it is challenging to access it, increasing the demand for satellite internet in these areas. Also, satellite provides some of the best internet speeds for remote places.

Increasingly Favorable Government Regulation In Developing Countries

The industry is expanding due to increased government measures to expand the use of upgraded satellite internet services to create a digital nation and improve public safety and security. Additionally, several governments are investing in satellite broadband networks to provide broadband services to rural people in developing countries, contributing to the market’s expansion. To give internet connections to the public and a secure communication route for the general public, governments are investing in various satellite broadband companies and conducting trials, which fuel the market’s expansion.

Market Restraining Factors

Slower Speeds And Increased Latency

Every networked device takes up room on the network. The amount of virtualized resources impacts how rapidly networks and devices can communicate. If more incredible speed is desired, more virtualized resources could be added. At the moment, virtualizing resources may result in a significant lag. Compared to wired internet, satellite internet is slower. As a result, it might not be capable of handling tasks like video work, online gaming, or VOIP (internet phone). High latency, or "ping factor," is to blame for this since the data that has been collected must travel through space.

Frequency Band Outlook

Based on Frequency Band, the market is divided into L-band, C-band, K-band, and X-band. In 2021, the K-band market category dominated and contributed the highest revenue share. Radar broadcasting, security, and military systems increasingly use the K-band frequency. K-band monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) technology is an upcoming trend which makes it possible to use K-band power amplifiers and low-noise amplifiers.

Industry Outlook

Based on the industry, the Satellite Internet Market is segmented into the Energy & Utility, Government & Public Sector, Transport & Cargo, Maritime, Military, Media & Broadcasting, Corporates/Enterprises, and Other industries. In 2021, the energy and utility sectors experienced tremendous growth. Satellite technology is valuable to utility businesses because it helps them operate more efficiently and with less environmental impact. Geographic information systems (GIS) have been used for years to precisely map and locate infrastructure. Satellites are another tool used by utilities for asset monitoring and remote imaging and sensing.

Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the Satellite Internet Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The largest revenue share was accounted for by North America, which also topped the global market. However, the market is expected to experience greater rivalry due to multiple competitors. This is due to the region’s expanding adoption of cutting-edge technologies like cloud-based, IoT, and AI, as well as rising government initiatives to spread satellite technology across North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited), Hughes Network Systems, LLC (EchoStar Corporation), Viasat, Inc., OneWeb (Network Access Associates Ltd.), Bentley Walker Ltd. (Freedomsat), Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC (Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC) (Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC), Eutelsat S.A., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., AXESS Network Solutions S.L., and DSL Telecom.

Strategies Deployed in Satellite Internet Market

Jun-2022: Viasat partnered with AXESS Networks Maritime, a provider of satellite-based maritime communications solutions. Following the partnership, the latter company would help the former company in expanding its maritime operations worldwide through delivering a wide range of services and solutions.

May-2022: Singtel introduced iSHIP, an all-in-one platform delivering critical satellite-enabled connectivity and digital services to the maritime industry. iSHIP’s integrated services for fleet and crew management enable ship owners and managers with greater visibility and flexibility of operations and resources, allowing better well-being of the crew, operational efficiency, and vessel safety.

Mar-2022: Eutelsat Communications signed a distribution partnership agreement with OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, for OneWeb capacity. The agreement speeds up the way the former company commercializes OneWeb services throughout key verticals including Aviation, Maritime, Enterprise, Telcos, and Government.

Feb-2022: Thuraya Telecommunications, a mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC announced a partnership agreement authorizing the Philippines’ leading enterprise and maritime communication solutions provider, Delnet International Corporation, to sell and distribute its satellite mobility solutions in the country.

Sep-2021: Yahsat, the parent company of Thuraya announced its partnership with Cobham SATCOM, a leader in tracking antenna systems. The partnership allowed Yahsat data services for Thuraya 4-NGS, its next-generation satellite. Additionally, this partnership expanded Yahsat’s product and service offerings, creating a platform for further development and innovation of applications and features for increasing its global market share.

Aug-2021: SpaceX took over Swarm Technologies, a satellite connectivity startup. The acquisition benefitted SpaceX with access to the intellectual property and expertise of the Swarm team.

Jun-2021: Thuraya introduced SatTrack, a web-based SatTrack maritime tracking, and monitoring service. This service improves offshore monitoring possibilities significantly and increased the effectiveness of communications with vessels and levels of compliance with maritime regulations and laws.

May-2021: SpaceX announced its partnership with Google Cloud for bolstering the use of its satellite internet connectivity. With this partnership, the company aims to offer data, applications, and cloud services to its enterprise customers and would enable Internet coverage in remote areas of Earth, where land-based Internet infrastructure cannot be built.

Apr-2021: Viasat acquired Euro Broadband Infrastructure Sàrl (“EBI”), the wholesale broadband services business. Following the acquisition, the company aims to expand its business in Europe, while setting up operations, sales, and distribution for its growing retail, mobility, enterprise, and government businesses ahead of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)-focused ViaSat-3 satellite.

Mar-2020: OneWeb signed a distribution partnership with Hughes Network Systems, a provider of broadband satellite networks and services. Following the partnership, Hughes aims to deliver OneWeb’s pioneer technology to markets across the world.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Frequency Band

• K-band

• X-band

• C-band

• L-band

By Industry

• Government & Public Sector

• Military

• Media & Broadcasting

• Maritime

• Energy & Utility

• Transport & Cargo

• Corporates/Enterprises

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Russia

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited)

• Hughes Network Systems, LLC (EchoStar Corporation)

• Viasat, Inc.

• OneWeb (Network Access Associates Ltd.)

• Bentley Walker Ltd. (Freedomsat)

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC (Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC) (Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC)

• Eutelsat S.A.

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• AXESS Network Solutions S.L.

• DSL Telecom

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374164/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

