U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.25
    +11.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,174.00
    +130.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,096.00
    +14.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.60
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.87
    +0.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.30
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5390
    -0.0120 (-0.34%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1660
    +0.4770 (+0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,157.32
    -447.69 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.74
    -3.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,639.24
    +18.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market to 2027: Increasing Utilization of Satellites for Military Surveillance and Related Defense Applications Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market
Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite manufacturing and launch system market size reached US$ 18.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.77% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus SE

  • Arianespace SA

  • Blue Origin LLC

  • Boeing

  • Geooptics Inc.

  • Innovative Solutions in Space (ISISPACE) Group

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation.

  • Raytheon Company

  • Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • Viasat Inc.

A satellite is a human-made spacecraft manufactured to orbit the Earth and other celestial objects to retrieve and process topographical information. Satellites are usually made using light-weight metals such as titanium and aluminum, along with composites and alloys, including aluminum-beryllium and nickel-cadmium.

Currently, satellite manufacturing and launch organizations deal with Low Earth Orbit (LEO), geostationary (GEO) and sun-synchronous orbit satellites, which are used for remote communication, sensing, surveillance, transmission, traffic control and telemetry.

The increasing utilization of satellites for military surveillance and related defense applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. They are also used for various commercial applications, such as global positioning services (GPS), satellite-based telemetry and internet connectivity. Furthermore, a reduction in the overall launch costs of satellites is another factor providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, miniaturization of satellites with increased payload capabilities is also creating a positive outlook for the market. These satellites are compact in size and enable additional load on a single launch vehicle, which enhances the profit margins for the organizations. They are considered as one of the most effective solutions for cost reduction while ensuring optimum performance.

Apart from being used indirectly to operate larger satellites, they are also widely utilized by research institutes and universities for technology demonstration sessions.

Other factors, including the utilization of 3D technology in the manufacturing process, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote space research and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by the private sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the size of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market during 2022-2027?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?
4. What are the key factors driving the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?
5. What is the breakup of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market based on segment?
6. What is the breakup of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market based on the application?
7. What is the breakup of the global satellite manufacturing launch system market based on the end-use sector?
8. What are the key regions in the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global satellite manufacturing launch system market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021

Billion18.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027

Billion24.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Segment

7 Market Breakup by Satellite Type

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwewfu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air For

  • How Long Will $800,000 Last in Retirement?

    Saving for retirement is one of the most important parts of securing your financial future. While programs like Social Security can help, they often aren't enough on their own. This is why it is crucial to have retirement savings of … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $800,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Oil dips, set for monthly drop, ahead of key U.S. inflation data

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Friday, with benchmarks heading for their weakest monthly performances since November, ahead of key U.S. inflation data which could give clues on future interest rate moves and the strength of the dollar. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.93, having gained about 7% so far this week. Worries about a full-blown global banking crisis have abated after two banks, in the U.S. and Europe, were rescued.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands

    Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Japan Tightens Chip Gear Exports as US Seeks to Contain China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan said it will expand restrictions on exports of 23 types of leading-edge chipmaking technology, as the US ratchets up efforts to limit China’s access to key semiconductor knowhow.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Plans to End Lo

  • Natural Gas Was a Big Loser Among Commodities in the Quarter. Gold and Steel Bucked the Trend.

    The energy sector led the decline among commodities in the first quarter. Bucking the trend: copper, gold, steel and iron-ore.

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.

  • HSBC chief accused of pressuring bank staff to give £40m loan to company his daughter worked at

    The chief executive of HSBC has been accused of pressuring the bank’s staff to give a £40m loan to the real estate company his daughter worked at.

  • GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa

    Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020 over the latter's Haliade-X turbines. Last year, a Boston federal judge barred GE from making and selling its Haliade-X wind turbines in the United States, after a jury found they infringed a patent owned by Siemens Gamesa. But GE was allowed to continue making and operating the turbines for existing projects off the coasts of Massachusetts and New Jersey with royalty payments to Siemens Gamesa.

  • What does the CFTC’s suit against Binance mean for Coinbase? Analysts weigh in

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleges that Binance “has facilitated potentially illegal activities.”

  • Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

    The closure of a vital oil pipeline in northern Iraq is bolstering international prices and threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. Producers including Norway’s DNO A, London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Dallas-based HKN Energy Ltd. say they have either started to shut wells in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, or will soon do so if the blockage doesn’t free up. The ruling by a tribunal at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris relates to a pipeline carrying 400,000 barrels daily from Iraqi Kurdistan and 70,000 barrels more from federal Iraq.

  • Coinbase Says US 1M Tech Jobs At Risk, Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search, Netflix Preps For Big Transition Into TV Gaming: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Coinbase Warns Unclear Crypto Regulations Pose Threat To 1M US Tech Jobs Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says that one million tech jobs are at risk of being outsourced to other countries. Coinbase said as "the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty," the EU, U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating "environments for crypto to flourish." Coinbase said that a recent report from venture capital firm Electric Capital shows that the

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. At the same time, regular Venezuelans are asking how more than $20 billion in proceeds from oil shipments seemingly vanished. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 people, including business executives, senior officials and a lawmaker, as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil shipments.