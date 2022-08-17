U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,272.77
    -32.43 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.70
    -185.31 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,940.11
    -162.44 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.93
    -28.60 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.51
    +0.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.00
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.31 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    +0.0600 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2950
    +1.0800 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,434.09
    -424.38 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.97
    -16.84 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.68
    -26.38 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

The Global Satellite Modem Market is expected to grow by $ 157.73 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Satellite Modem Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the satellite modem market and it is poised to grow by $ 157. 73 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Modem Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445204/?utm_source=GNW
21% during the forecast period. Our report on the satellite modem market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance offshore communication, the growing need for satellite systems in the 5G ecosystem, and the rising demand for Internet connectivity in rural areas.
The satellite modem market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.

The satellite modem market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Communications
• IP trucking
• Tracking and monitoring

By Type
• MCPC
• SCPC

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the high preference for MEO and LEO over geo satellites as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite modem market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing need to integrate satellite communication into autonomous cars and the evolution of frequency bands will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the satellite modem market covers the following areas:
• Satellite modem market sizing
• Satellite modem market forecast
• Satellite modem market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite modem market vendors that include Amplus Communication Pte Ltd., Applied Satellite Technology Ltd., AYECKa Ltd., Baylin Technologies Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Datum Systems Inc, EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., NovelSat, ORBCOMM Inc., SATCOM Services Corp., SatExpander, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., skyDSL Global GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., THISS Technologies Pte Ltd., Thuraya Telecommunications Co., Viasat Inc., and WORK Microwave GmbH. Also, the satellite modem market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445204/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • Gas prices are dropping across the US. Why now? Which states could hit $3 per gallon?

    U.S. drivers are finally finding some relief at the pump. But how low could gas prices go? Here's what we know.

  • FRONTIER INTERSECTS 357.5m OF HIGH-GRADE LITHIUM AVERAGING 1.63% Li2O OVER A HORIZONTAL DISTANCE OF 110 METRES AND REMAINS OPEN

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for four additional drill holes completed during the Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May 2022 and is currently in progress. The initial drill holes were designed to convert inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK

  • Why target-date funds may sabotage your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot Sp

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Is This Competitor Coming for MercadoLibre Stock?

    The reopening headwind affected every company in the e-commerce industry, including MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre has been an e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's success is remarkable since even the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon -- despite its success in many regions, including North America and Europe -- couldn't match its smaller peer in Latin America.

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • Japan auto lobby says it is concerned about new U.S. law on EV credits

    A major Japanese auto lobby said it was concerned about a new U.S. law that restricts tax credits for electric vehicles to those assembled in North America. The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models still qualify for tax credits of up to $7,500. Credits end immediately for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group.

  • J&J Unit Tells Appeals Court Only Bankruptcy Can Settle Talc Claims

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged a federal appeals court to uphold the controversial legal strategy it used to move to bankruptcy roughly 38,000 lawsuits linking its talc-based products to cancer.